Women's Euro 2022 - England Training

England's Lauren Hemp with Jill Scott, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly during training. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

England will be prepared for everything Sweden can throw at them in Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in the hope of inspiring the nation with their bid to win the trophy for the first time, coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday.

The Lionesses reached the last four after Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain last Wednesday in the quarter-finals.