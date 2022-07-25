England will be prepared for everything Sweden can throw at them in Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in the hope of inspiring the nation with their bid to win the trophy for the first time, coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday.
The Lionesses reached the last four after Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain last Wednesday in the quarter-finals.
"The England team is ready to play the best game tomorrow against Sweden," Wiegman told reporters.
"Hopefully we inspire the nation.
"We've prepared for everything. We've talked about every scenario that can happen, so I think we're prepared for everything."
Wiegman said a "very difficult" game awaited England as Sweden, who they have not beaten at a major tournament since 1984, are well organised and very experienced.
"We are England. We have Sweden as our opponents tomorrow. They have a very strong squad, so do we. We just hope we'll play our style of game and get the win," she said.
"Everyone just has to stay focused on the game plan and, as much as they pose a threat, it's about a collective.
"Every game is a different game and they always perform at the highest level in tournaments ... They're No. 2 in the world and it'll be a really tough game."
Wiegman hoped the fans would play a big role in helping England reach the final against Germany or France, who meet on Wednesday, in the best-ever attended edition of the tournament.
"Reaching the semi-final has been really great already. We saw we brought a lot of inspiration but the fans gave us a lot of inspiration too," she added.
"I hope the fans are going to bring us lots of energy again. We'll do that ourselves, but it really was an extra dimension they gave us in those last games," Wiegman added.
Sweden not afraid of England's home advantage in semis
Sweden will not be intimidated by hosts England being backed by a passionate home crowd at Bramall Lane, Sheffield in the women's European Championship semi-final, striker Kosovare Asllani said on the eve of the match.
Currently ranked second in the world, the Swedes have reached the semis of several major tournaments but have failed to clear the penultimate hurdle, which includes the 2019 World Cup and 2013 Euros.
Sweden face an England side who have won every match at their home tournament, conceding one goal while scoring 16, and Asllani expects an "intense match" between two physical sides.
"It will be two teams that want to play tag in football. We've seen England playing fantastic football so far in the tournament but we think it is a game that will suit us," she said on Monday.
"We are Sweden, we love to run and that's what we will do tomorrow.
"Obviously England have home support, but we have done it before. We played against Brazil in the Maracana in 2016, with only Brazilian fans. We're expecting a full stadium with English supporters."
Sweden also have history on their side with England beating them only once in seven competitive matches.
"I think it's going to be an even game. We have our game plan and we are very excited for it," Asllani added.
Sweden full backs Hannah Glas and Emma Kullberg are available again after they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the tournament but fellow defender Jonna Andersson misses out.
Skipper and midfielder Caroline Seger, who did not play the two last games due to an injury, will also be available.
