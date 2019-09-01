ENTIAT — This should be an exciting season of 8-man football for the Entiat Tigers, one that could end in a run at the state championship. Entiat was 5-2 last year with a lineup of mostly juniors.
This year should be even better, according to Entiat Head Coach Brian Bailey, now in his seventh season with the team.
“We are going to be very senior-oriented. Last year, we had a lot of really good juniors and a couple of seniors who have graduated. This year, we’re going to be senior-heavy. We’ll have a couple of sophomores contribute also,” Bailey said. “We’ve been excited for this season for quite a while.”
The reconfiguration of the 1B division has left the Tigers in the toughest division in the state. Included in the Central Washington 8-man Football division, the defending state champion Odessa and powerhouse Almira Coulee Hartline.
Most preseason polls have Odessa at number one, ACH at number two and Entiat at number three.
“It will be a very competitive league. I do think we have a shot. Odessa is the front runner, being defending state champs,” Bailey said. “They have most of that team back. We don’t play them until week 10. We hope by the time we get to that we are a lot better team and have a great game to end the season.”
As it turns out, Entiat gets both Odessa and ACH at home, which Bailey said is pretty favorable. The Tigers open the season on Sept. 6 at Selkirk, the team predicted to win the 1B Northeast 8-man Division, so that will also be a tough test.
Entiat gets a big boost on offense with the return of senior quarterback, Colby Crutcher (5-8, 178). He had started since he was a freshman but was out last season with a wrist fracture. He’s back and healthy and should improve the Tiger passing game.
His twin brother Case (6-2, 185), a tailback, was the best player for the Tigers last season. Senior Brandon Hardin (6-2, 166) has transferred back from Chelan. Bailey said Hardin is going to help them out.
“He’ll be a tight end and H back on offense. He’ll play all over on the defense. The youngest of the Tran brothers…there has been a trail of great Tran brothers. He’s back playing this year. He’ll help us a lot. Tai (5-10, 137) is a receiver for us and defensive back,” Bailey said, “Those are three key pieces we didn’t have last year that will be back.”
To beat teams like Odessa and ACH, Bailey said they have to be strong on both sides of the ball. The Tigers have never been the biggest team, but Bailey said they spend a lot of time in the weight room, so they are strong and in great shape.
“They’ve had a great spring and summer. They are very experienced. That’s what it will take. Just getting over the hump over those teams is just mental toughness, mental fortitude and just building the confidence they can compete and play at that level,” he said. “Just in camp, I’m seeing the guys come together like I haven’t seen before. I like what I have seen.”