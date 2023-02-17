WENATCHEE — Even though Entiat boys basketball had played Soap Lake twice this season and came out on top each time, first by five points and last month by only two, a third win was no guarantee.
Thursday night could potentially extend their season or abruptly end it. Entiat, now ranked 27th in the state, had won five of their last seven games, while the Eagles had been struggling, winning only one of their last five.
But because each previous game was decided by a thin two-possession margin or less, it would make the game anything but predictable.
It was a low-scoring game, but Entiat won 38-23.
Entiat improves to a 14-9 record. Soap Lake finished the season 10-11.
Entiat plays Riverside Christian at Wenatchee High School Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
Pateros ends Entiat’s season
WENATCHEE — Entiat girls' basketball knows Pateros well at this point. Having met twice this season and Pateros soundly winning by 29 and 25-point margins, the Tigers had their work cut out for them in this loser-out district contest Thursday night.
To add another layer of difficulty, Entiat was off of a recent loss to league-leading Moses Lake Christian.
The outcome wasn’t what they wanted, but the Tigers held Pateros to the tightest game final of the year, 54-34.
This ended Entiat’s promising season. They will graduate two seniors.
Entiat finished the season 9-14. Pateros improved to 16-7.
Pateros will play Moses Lake Christian at Wenatchee High School Saturday at 11 a.m.
