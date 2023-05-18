MANSON — Wednesday afternoon, at Manson High School, the 1B high school track and field teams within the District 6 umbrella converged for the district championship.

Eight teams competed — Wenatchee’s Cascade Christian (CC), Entiat (E), Moses Lake Christian Academy (MLCA), Pateros (P), Yakima’s Riverside Christian (RC), Soap Lake (SL), Waterville-Mansfield (WM) and Wilson Creek (WC) — but only the Entiat boys and girls would earn the district title with Waterville-Mansfield coming in a close second.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

