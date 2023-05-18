MANSON — Wednesday afternoon, at Manson High School, the 1B high school track and field teams within the District 6 umbrella converged for the district championship.
Eight teams competed — Wenatchee’s Cascade Christian (CC), Entiat (E), Moses Lake Christian Academy (MLCA), Pateros (P), Yakima’s Riverside Christian (RC), Soap Lake (SL), Waterville-Mansfield (WM) and Wilson Creek (WC) — but only the Entiat boys and girls would earn the district title with Waterville-Mansfield coming in a close second.
The Entiat boys scored 143, Waterville-Mansfield scored 119 and Cascade Christian scored 36 to place sixth. The Entiat girls scored 114.5, Waterville-Mansfield scored 112 and Cascade Christian scored 72 to place fourth.
The top three finishes for boys and girls in each event are listed below. The top two in each event qualify for the state tournament.
100 meters
Boys
1st — Preston Mulanax (WM) — 11.86
2nd — Ish Mireles (P) — 12.13
3rd — Noah Fogelstrom (E) — 12.30
Girls
1st — Grace Peterson (E) — 13.67
2nd — Lilly Guerrero (E) — 14.18
3rd — Jimena Garcia (WM) — 14.45
200 meters
Boys
1st — Mulanaz (WM) — 23.91
2nd — Haydn Edwards (RC) — 24.04
3rd — Fogelstrom (E) — 24.44
Girls
1st — Hannah Nelson (WM) — 28.32
2nd — Peterson (E) — 29.35
3rd — Amelia Shopbell (MLCA) — 29.94
400 meters
Boys
1st — Gage Smith (CC) — 58.28
2nd — Nash Sherrard (P) — 58.79
3rd — Edwin Abrego (P) — 1:02.08
Girls
1st — Guerrero (E) — 1:07.74
2nd — Sage Hart (SL) — 1:10.62
3rd — Miah Davis (CC) — 3:16.16
800 meters
Boys
1st — Fernando Hernandez (WM) — 2:17.12
2nd —Pavlo Stoyan (SL) — 2:17.73
3rd — Trygve Myrbo (WM) — 2:19.16
Girls
1st — Mya Deford (WM) — 3:04.66
2nd — Davis (CC) — 3:16.16
1600 meters
Boys
1st — Myrbo (WM) — 5:11.52
2nd — Coby Powers (E) — 5:28.97
3rd — Ben Bishop (MLCA) —- 5:40.23
Girls
1st — Brynlynn King (MLCA) — 3:04.66
2nd — Bree Edwards (MLCA) — 7:03.38
3rd — Jenesis Hetterle (CC) — 7:47.42
3200 meters
Boys
1st — Myrbo (WM) — 12:31.07
2nd — Powers (E) — 12:32.19
3rd — Bishop (MLCA) — 12:32.64
Girls
1st — King (MLCA) — 14:18.75
2nd — Edwards (MLCA) — 16:06.87
100-meter hurdles
1st — Nelson (WM) — 18.22
2nd — Ava Cummings (WM) — 19.09
3rd — Jada Freels (WM) — 19.97
110-meter hurdles
1st — Blake Bazaldua (RC) — 17.33
2nd — Christian Santos (E) — 17.91
3rd — Ignacio Ayala Ramirez (E) — 18.90
300-meter hurdles
Boys
1st — Bazaldua (RC) — 44.28
2nd — Ramirez (E) — 47.48
3rd — Sebastian Sanchez (E) — 49.12
Girls
1st — Freels (WM) — 56.05
2nd — Mylee Dana (SL) — 58.43
3rd — Brianna Craig (CC) — 1:14.16
4x100 relay
Boys
1st — (WM) Hernandez, Cole Borden, Abraham Diaz and Mulanax — 46.34
2nd — (E) Lucas Martyn, Fogelstrom, Santos and Landon Crutcher — 46.48
Girls
1st — (E) Jordan Long, Guerrero, Bailey Ward and Peterson — 54.97
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone