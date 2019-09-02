ENTIAT — The Entiat Tiger volleyball team returns one senior for the upcoming season. Last season, the Tigers were 7-5, third in the Central Washington B League behind Pateros and Wilson Creek, which were both 11-1.
Entiat lost 3-1 to Pateros in the District semifinals.
“Not as good as we wanted. We made it to state the year before, so it was a little bit of bummer,” said Entiat Head Coach Heather Long, now in her seventh year coaching the Tigers.
Twentyone girls are turning out for the team this season, five returning to varsity. Just one senior is returning, middle blocker Mika Sanford. Also returning are juniors Jovana Lopez, the setter, and outside hitter Xitlaly Gomez and outside hitter Catherine Liek.
Only four teams go to districts. Long would like her team to host in the first round.
“We expect to compete for a league title and hopefully get in a spot to host the first district playoff game,” Long said. “It would be awesome to get to state. I have only one senior. She was a sophomore when went last time, so she is bound to go again.”
Rival Pateros is again the team to beat in league. Long said they split with Riverside Christian last year, both matches going five sets. The girls did play over the summer with some pickup games at Manson.
As it turns out, 2B Manson is their first opponent of the season on Sept. 10 at home. The Tigers also play non-league games against Bridgeport and Waterville.
“We haven’t played Bridgeport or Waterville in a couple of years. I’m not sure where their programs are,’ she said. "They are usually in the hunt. It is good competition. It is kind of a rivalry, especially with Waterville."
Pateros is their main rival, but it is a friendly rivalry.
“The girls get along off the court,” Long said of Pateros. “Chloe Gill, the coach, is great. I’ve known her for a long time. Definitely, circle those games on the schedule.”