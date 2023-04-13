BREWSTER — On Wednesday, just one day after the boys competed at the Gamble Sands Invite, hosted by Chelan High School, it was the girls’ turn, and many local golfers performed well for their schools. The invite attracted 19 schools to compete in the 1A/2A division and seven in the 3A/4A division.
Ephrata and Eastmont placed well in their respective divisions.
For the 1A/2A division, Ephrata came out on top, posting the lowest accumulative team score, 386. Omak finished with 431 but Cascade, Chelan, and Quincy didn’t have enough golfers to earn a team score.
For Ephrata, Jayme Dwight led between both divisions with the second-best individual score, 75. Rayn Castillo shot a 102, Logan Pickeral shot a 104, Samantha Moore shot a 105, and Ceci Roth finished with a 140.
For Omak, Callie Christoph led with a 103, Coley Christoph scored a 104, Kinsey Christoph scored a 110, and Delaney McNeil finished with a 114.
For Cascade, Zoe Boggs led with a 105, Rayen Blue shot a 126, and Maddy Black finished with a 153.
For Chelan, Kira Sandoval led with a 104, Arabelle Finch scored a 108, and Jailyn Reinhart finished with a 145.
For Quincy, Johana Gonzalez led with a 130 and Blessby Alvarez finished with a 134.
Within the 3A/4A division, Eastmont placed fourth with a team score of 389. Wenatchee was short a golfer and unable to earn a team score.
For Eastmont, Lily Weigel led with an 88, the 11th-best individual score. Kyndal Reasor shot a 96, Layni Schmutzler shot a 99, Cloe Roberts shot a 106, and Anissa Holman finished with a 115.
For Wenatchee, Jaycie Moubray led with a 93. Finnley Ottley scored a 114 and Kali Nordling finished with a 128.
Eastmont and Wenatchee will compete at Eisenhower on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Cascade will compete at Omak on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Chelan hosts Quincy on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
