BREWSTER — On Wednesday, just one day after the boys competed at the Gamble Sands Invite, hosted by Chelan High School, it was the girls’ turn, and many local golfers performed well for their schools. The invite attracted 19 schools to compete in the 1A/2A division and seven in the 3A/4A division.

Ephrata and Eastmont placed well in their respective divisions.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?