WENATCHEE — You can’t predict injury or how it will affect a softball game. But on Tuesday afternoon, Wenatchee saw first-hand how it can pull you in a poor direction.
Wenatchee’s scoreless game against Ephrata was derailed after the third inning when the Panthers’ starting pitcher was pulled from the mound with a back injury.
After that, Wenatchee had trouble finding its groove. Their errors climbed and the Tigers took advantage, forcing a mercy rule with an 11-1 win.
“We had a couple of opportunities to make points,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mark Edmonston said. “We hit the ball hard a couple of times and got on base but scattering hits here and there doesn’t get it done. Ephrata played better than us.”
One of those hits was a line drive to Ephrata’s pitcher, and on theme with the string of bad luck pitchers seemed to be suffering, it struck her in the stomach. She was briefly pulled from the game before going back in.
Wenatchee now has a 2-1 record. Ephrata is 3-1.
Wenatchee plays at East Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
