WENATCHEE — You can’t predict injury or how it will affect a softball game. But on Tuesday afternoon, Wenatchee saw first-hand how it can pull you in a poor direction.

Wenatchee’s scoreless game against Ephrata was derailed after the third inning when the Panthers’ starting pitcher was pulled from the mound with a back injury.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?