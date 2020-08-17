One week ago, the Pac-12 took the momentous, unprecedented step of canceling the 2020 fall football season.
The drama, however, is just beginning.
The conference stood to collect $276.4 million in media rights fees from ESPN and Fox in the 2020-21 college sports cycle, according to a copy of the term sheet obtained by the Hotline.
The vast majority of that payment was rooted in the 45 football games that were scheduled for broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX and FS1.
Will the Pac-12 get paid all of it, some of it … or not a single dime?
“I think (the networks) will prorate their rights fees to (the Pac-12), but I don’t believe it will be 100 percent of what they’re supposed to pay,” Patrick Crakes, a former senior vice president for programming and content strategy at Fox Sports, told the Hotline last week.
Crakes, who now runs his own business, was on the Fox Sports executive team when the company and ESPN agreed to the $3 billion agreement with the Pac-12 in 2011, but he wasn’t directly involved in the negotiations.
He believes there are several moving pieces that must play out before the Pac-12, ESPN and Fox reach a final settlement.
Part of the end game depends, of course, on whether the Pac-12 successfully moves the season to the spring — an option filled with logistical hurdles over and above containment of the pandemic.
And there is a basketball component to consider, as well: ESPN and Fox are entitled to broadcast 68 regular-season men’s basketball games, according to the term sheet.
Football accounts for approximately 80 percent of the value of media rights contracts.
If there is no spring season — if there is no Pac-12 football played until the fall of 2021 — the conference could be at risk of losing every cent tied to football.
Remove 80 percent of the $276.4 million, and $55 million would hinge on the networks’ ability to broadcast the men’s basketball inventory.
That’s $4.6 million per school in media rights for FY21 tied to basketball, as opposed to the $23 million per school in Tier 1 payments that would come with a normal, fully-loaded sports calendar.
Based on his experience with sports contracts, Crakes believes the conference could be left with zero compensation.
“If they don’t play in the spring, yes, the networks have contractual language that impacts what they pay in the event of lost game inventory,’’ he said.
“The language says they technically don’t have to pay.”
Except, he added, for what comes next.
“The reality is, they’re married to the conference.”
Fox and ESPN have four years remaining on their Tier 1 contracts with the Pac-12. That’s a long time to sleep on the couch if they take a hardline stance on the lost football inventory in 2020.
Unless, of course, they don’t mind a lengthy stretch of cool relations.
The willingness of Fox and ESPN to compensate the conference for games not played could provide a glimpse into their negotiating plans for the Pac-12 for the next contract cycle, which begins in 2024-25.
“While we all acknowledge this is a business relationship first, it is also a partnership,’’ Karen Weaver, a Drexel University professor who specializes in sports media rights, told the Hotline last week (via email).
“How the parties work together to get through this crisis will be telling. I suspect the rights might be a little more valuable to Fox than ESPN, just because they are more oriented to college football’s regular season.”