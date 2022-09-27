Eugenio Suarez was activated from the injured list Tuesday afternoon before the Mariners’ final homestand of the season, 11 days after he broke a bone in the tip of his right index finger.
Suarez was batting fourth as the designated hitter for Tuesday’s game against Texas at T-Mobile Park. It’s a welcome return for the Mariners, who went 3-7 in their final road trip while playing much of the trip without Suarez and Julio Rodriguez, their two home-run leaders.
“Julio has been feeling good,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “There’s a possibility he starts picking up baseball activity later this week. Maybe you’ll see him out here running around and doing some things.”
Rodriguez is eligible to be activated Monday, when the Mariners host Detroit to start the final regular-season series of the season.
Suarez, meanwhile, went through regular defensive drills Tuesday afternoon, fielding ground balls and, for the first time since the bone fracture, making throws to first base.
Servais is hopeful Suarez could play third base later this week. For now, he’ll be the DH, and Servais didn’t expect Suarez would have any limitations swinging the bat.
“He looks great,” Servais said. “He hasn’t played in 10 days, so you always worry about timing issues and whatnot. But Geno is a ballplayer. He’s excited to get out there.”
Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (31), RBI (84) and extra-base hits (56) this season.
In his last 40 games, he is batting .246 with 26 runs, four doubles, 15 home runs, 32 RBI and 20 walks since Aug. 1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone