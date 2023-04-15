SEATTLE — Video-surveillance footage from a March shooting in the Tacoma Mall parking lot contradicts ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp's assertion he returned fire in self-defense as he tried to recover items stolen in an earlier car prowl, according to Pierce County prosecutors.

Kemp, 53, was charged Friday with first-degree assault, accused of shooting three rounds from a .357 revolver into a parked SUV after tracking a stolen cellphone to the vehicle, charging papers say. Prosecutors also charged a firearm enhancement which, if proven, would add a mandatory five years to any potential prison sentence.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

