Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against WSU. 

PULLMAN — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired Oct. 18, 2021, for refusing to comply with the state mandate that state employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Washington State University, Gov. Jay Inslee and WSU athletic director Pat Chun.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported Monday that Rolovich had filed the lawsuit, according to his lawyer, Brian Fahling.



