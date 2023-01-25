Kole Lind (copy)

Kole Lind draws out Colorado goalie Pavel Francouz, and scores during a game in the Kraken's inaugural season. Despite strong play in their sophomore season.

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

Word that KCPQ FOX 13 will soon launch a weekly half-hour "What's Kraken?" show comes at a timely moment for an improved NHL team looking to broaden in-market fan support while still grappling with flat ratings on ROOT Sports.

ROOT higher-ups remain perplexed by game broadcasts rating among the bottom third of U.S.-based NHL teams, having gone big on a crew led by longtime national broadcasters John Forslund and Ed Olczyck alongside improving and popular former player JT Brown. Throw in multitalented reporter Piper Shaw — an aspiring musician who recently released songs on Spotify — and analytics specialist Alison Lukan along with Olczyk's son, Nick, as a studio analyst and it's tough to find a more comprehensive local NHL broadcast.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.