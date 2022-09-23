SEATTLE — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played college football at Oregon, is no stranger to this area.
“The weather is awesome,” Mariota said Wednesday. “I’m a little biased to the Pacific Northwest. At this time of the year, it is beautiful.”
The Falcons (0-2) are set to play the Seahawks (1-1) Sunday at noisy Lumen Field.
The Falcons are expecting a challenge from Seattle’s defense, which gave up 433 yards to Denver in the season opener and 189 yards rushing in a 27-7 loss to the 49ers.
“Really, when it all comes down to it, those guys all fly around,” Mariota said. “They play sound defense. They play together. You can see it just (with) the effort that they play with. That’s nasty. That’s what really sets them apart.”
To compensate for giving up the yards to Denver, the Seahawks caused two fumbles at the 1-yard line.
“What’s really important for us, especially going into a hostile environment, is to be on the same page,” Mariota said. “These third downs, these red zones, it’s going to be important that we’re not hurting ourselves. Making sure that we’re doing what we must do to execute.”
Mariota has studied the composite of Seattle’s first two games.
“From what we were able to watch on tape, being able to move the ball is really important, but it’s being able to execute when you get down in the red zone,” Mariota said. “Again, I think Seattle does a great job. But once they get into these situations where it’s goal-to-go or even in the red zone, they’re causing turnovers. They’re making them kick field goals.”
In losses to the Saints and the Rams, the Falcons are 4-of-8 in the red zone, their 50% ratio is tied for 19th in the NFL.
“So as an offense, it’s important for us to be efficient in those areas,” Mariota said. “Making sure that when we get down there, we’re scoring touchdowns.”
With tight end Kyle Pitts attracting heavy coverage, rookie wide receiver Drake London has stepped forward in the passing game. He has caught 13 of 19 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s all him,” Mariota said. “... We think very highly of him. What he does, from a physical standpoint, obviously sets him apart. I think from a mental standpoint, it’s been very impressive.”
Most rookie wide receivers have missed assignments or lined up in the wrong spots.
“He’s very on it in terms of where he’s supposed to be,” Mariota said. “How he’s supposed to get there. What the play is intended to do, and from a mental standpoint, that’s impressive to me as an older guy.”
That London has hit the ground running is even more impressive considering that he missed most of the exhibition games with a knee injury.
“More times than not, when you’re a young receiver, you’re just trying to survive,” Mariota said. “You’re just trying to make sure you’re like, all right, I’m in the right spot. Instead of like, really diving into what we’re trying to do. So, he’s got a great feel for that, and I think that’s why he’s had some early success.”
Mariota knows that it’s going to be hard to operate at Lumen Field, which is perhaps the loudest outdoor stadium in the league.
“You try to (simulate) it right, but I don’t think it’s ever going to really get to that point that it is in Lumen Field,” Mariota said. “You just try to work the nonverbal communication, making sure guys are confirming the signals, so that we’re all on the same page. That’s kind of the nature of the beast when you walk into an environment that is hostile.
“It’s going to be tough. It really just comes down to being poised in the noise and handling that.”
Mariota believes the Falcons can solve their red-zone issues and come together as an offense.
“Yeah, we do our best to simulate out here (at practice),” Mariota said. “I think when we put ourselves in practice situations that are tough, I think when we get to the game, guys feel very comfortable in those situations.
“So, it’s just continuing to line up and do those things. Repetitions, I think is the mother of learning, and when we’re able to do that, guys will feel comfortable and those points will come.”