SPORTS-FALCONSRAMS-XFACTOR-BOBBY-WAGNER-VS-1-AT.jpg
Buy Now

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands the ball to Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta in a Sept. 11 game with the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons lost 27-26 and are 0-2 going into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

 Miguel Martinez/ajc.com

SEATTLE — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played college football at Oregon, is no stranger to this area.

“The weather is awesome,” Mariota said Wednesday. “I’m a little biased to the Pacific Northwest. At this time of the year, it is beautiful.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?