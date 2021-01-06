RENTON — The WIAA Executive Board voted Wednesday evening to again amend its season schedule, moving traditional fall sports — football, girls and 1B/2B boys soccer, girls swim and dive, volleyball and cross country — to Season 1, while choosing to review winter and spring sports at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Practices for fall sports can begin on Feb. 1., and the season will run until March 20.
The change comes a day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the “Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which split the state into eight different regions and outlined a new set of metrics for indoor/outdoor sports to resume.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway (for) high-risk indoor activities like basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
The board also reaffirmed that in providing a uniform season schedule concluding in a regional tournament, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to schedule seasons to best fit their local communities.
It remains unclear, though, when indoor sports like wrestling and basketball will be allowed to resume.
“We are hoping to receive more details that were not included in the governor’s announcement on Tuesday, particularly surrounding indoor sports,” Hoffman said. “As we continue to gather more information and evaluate the new metrics, the board will be able to make better decisions about the remainder of the year.”