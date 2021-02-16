NCW — I know what you may be asking yourself.
Prep sports start in two weeks, what kind of COVID-19 restrictions are going to be in place? What days will games be played? And am I going to be able to watch my kid play?
The Wenatchee School District sent out a release Tuesday answering some of those questions.
Mitigation strategies of masking and social distancing will be required whenever possible. Athletes and coaches will continue to complete the district’s daily health screener prior to arrival. Locker room access will be limited and, at least for now, spectators will be prohibited from attending games/competitions for (at least) the first two weeks of the season.
The region’s athletic directors will make a regional decision about when and how spectators will be allowed entry into school events after the season gets underway.
Volleyball, cross country, girls swim and dive, soccer and dance start practice Monday, Feb. 22, and will play their first game on Saturday, Feb. 27. Football season starts March 5.
Volleyball
- Games are on Saturdays (some teams will also get a Wednesday single game)
- Teams will play a three-team round-robin for two games at one location on Saturday
- Game times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
- Games are on Tuesdays, Saturdays (and potentially some Thursdays)
- Teams play two games per week (11 total)
- Game times vary (11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays)
Cross Country
- Meets are held on Thursdays and Saturdays
- 9 races in total
- Teams will meet at one of three sites to run a cross-tiered race
- Meets on Saturdays start at 1:30 p.m. for varsity boys and 2 p.m. for varsity girls
- First three Thursday meets start at 4 p.m., for varsity girls and 4:45 p.m, for varsity boys
Swim and Dive
- Meets are held on Thursdays and Fridays
- Eight meets total
- All meets start at 4 p.m., except March 26 (noon) and April 2 (2 p.m.)
Football
- Games are on Fridays
- 5 games total
- Kickoff is at 7 p.m.