NCW — With Phase 3 kicking in Thursday for youth and high school sports, fans will finally be allowed back into the region’s stadiums to watch their friends or sons/daughters compete. The move comes three weeks into the abbreviated fall sports season.
There will be some restrictions, of course; capacity is limited to 25%, no concessions will be offered, masks are still mandated, and fans will be asked to sit 6-feet apart (vertically and horizontally), but student-athletes will no longer play in front of empty bleachers — at least as long as the region remains in Phase 3.
“The trick is to stay in Phase 3,” Wenatchee athletic director Jim Beeson said Wednesday. Beeson spent the past few days walking around the Apple Bowl with a PVC pipe to mark seating designations 6-feet apart.
“It’s crazy some of the jobs we have to do now, but that’s just part of the game,” Beeson said. “We’re all just thinking, ‘how can we get as many people (as allowable) to come in and watch the kids.’”
So how does it look Friday night for Royal vs. Wenatchee?
Attendance at the Apple Bowl will be capped at 400, Beeson said.
“Our fire code is for 8,500 but measuring out 6-feet vertically and horizontally, you’re down to just about 400,” he said. “We’re bringing in the band, so that’s taking up 52 of those seats, 100 tickets will be allotted for students, and then all of our players will get five tickets apiece for family.
“If we get to late Friday afternoon, we might put it out there for however many tickets we have leftover. But not just anyone can come down and watch the football team play. We just can’t support it; and obviously, we want to take care of the families of our own players.”
Beeson said a typical Friday night football game would on average have anywhere between 1,500 to 2,000 fans in attendance. The Panthers have two more home games remaining on the schedule: Royal this Friday and Eastmont on April 2.
For soccer, 400 is a fairly workable number for fans.
Unless Wenatchee is playing Eastmont or it’s a playoff game, girls’ soccer seldom draws more than 400 fans. So tickets will be open to whomever wants to come and watch — up to that 400 limit.
The benefit of outdoor sports is that players/refs no longer have to be counted in the capacity limit, Beeson said. They do for indoor sports, however.
So fans are still not allowed in James Elwyn Aquatic Center for swim meets.
“That venue wasn’t built for spectators,” Beeson said. “It just doesn’t have the room; the limited amount of bleacher space is already being used for the swimmers. So adding spectators isn’t a very viable option. We’ll be streaming those events.”
The Panthers volleyball team hosts one more pod match — Chelan and Eastmont in two weeks —and Beeson said tickets will be capped at about 150 in the main gym and 44 in the small gym. To maximize the number of parents who can watch their athletes, Beeson said Wenatchee is selling tickets for each level and about 40 will be given to both Eastmont and Chelan parents.
“So we’re offering tickets to the varsity game, JV, C and D (if the opposing team has one),” he said. “After the game, fans will have to exit through the fire doors as the next parents come in the entrance for their ticket level. It’ll allow us to get more people in to watch their kids play. But you can see how you become a number cruncher in a hurry.”
Fans will be able to purchase tickets on Ticket Spicket, which can be accessed through the Wenatchee athletic link on the school district website, wenatcheeschools.org.
For Eastmont, Russ Waterman said on any normal game night, Eastmont Stadium could seat 2,400 fans. So feasibly, about 600 fans would be allowed through the gates.
“But when you look at 600, you also have to account for social distancing,” Waterman said. “For group seating, we’re allotting between 8 to 9 feet with 6 feet in between. We can get about 80-85 people in the grandstands (below the press box), about 50 kids in the red zone and 125 in the visitor grandstands.”
So when Eastmont hosts Wenatchee in girls soccer on Saturday, Waterman said four tickets will be reserved for each rostered player, 50 tickets are up for grabs for the student body in the red zone — with seniors given first priority — and the rest will be offered to Wenatchee parents.
The Wildcats host Ephrata in football in two weeks. Waterman said that the plan is to bring the Eastmont band into the red zone, which may reduce the number of fans that can attend the game.
“We may keep the students in the red zone and then have some fans sit behind the visiting team, but obviously there are always a few concerns that come with that,” Waterman said.
For volleyball, Waterman said with 6 feet of distancing, the gym can hold between 100 and 105. Tickets will be offered to each rostered player and then, like Wenatchee, Eastmont plans to clear the venue after each level. The Wildcats host Moses Lake next Wednesday (March 24) and Ephrata the following Wednesday (March 31).