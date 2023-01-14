220816-sports-hernandez01 (copy)

After tossing a perfect game in August 2012, Felix Hernandez celebrates with a pose. In August 2023, Hernandez will take is place amongst Mariners' greats in the teams hall of fame.

 The Seattle Times/Mark Harrison

The King will take his rightful and deserved place among the best to ever put on a Seattle Mariners uniform.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Felix Hernandez, the best pitcher in franchise history, will be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony Saturday, Aug. 12, at T-Mobile Park.



