The King will take his rightful and deserved place among the best to ever put on a Seattle Mariners uniform.
On Wednesday, the team announced that Felix Hernandez, the best pitcher in franchise history, will be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony Saturday, Aug. 12, at T-Mobile Park.
Hernandez, 36, will be the youngest member inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame that features 10 other members (in order of induction): Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer and Ichiro.
"Fans were captivated by Felix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform," Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said in a statement. "He cemented his place in Mariners history with our only perfect game on August 15, 2012 — a day our fans will never forget. Felix provided thousands of unforgettable memories throughout his 418 starts, including winning the 2010 Cy Young Award and his improbable 2008 grand slam home run to beat the Mets. His induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August — 10 years after his perfect game — symbolizes Felix's permanent place in the Mariners family and our history."
Discovered as a pitching prodigy out of Valencia, Venezuela, at age 14, Hernandez signed with the Mariners at age 16 in 2002.
He rocketed through the Mariners minor league system in 2 1/2 seasons, making his MLB debut Aug. 4, 2005, in Detroit at 19.
His mixture of pitching dominance, competitive fire and unique charisma made him a fan favorite, earning him the nickname King Felix.
He went 14-7 with a 3.92 ERA in 2007, making 30 starts and tossing 190 1/3 innings. That was the beginning of a nine-season run (2007-15) when he posted a 127-83 record with a 3.00 ERA. Hernandez averaged 221 innings and 210 strikeouts over that span, which included eight consecutive seasons of more than 200 innings (2008-2015) and six consecutive seasons (2009-2014) of 200-plus strikeouts.
He was selected to six All-Star Games in that period and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2010 despite having a 13-12 record, helping defeat the idea that a win is a valuable metric for a pitcher. He led the American League in ERA (2.27), innings pitched (249 2/3) and quality starts (30). His 232 strikeouts and six complete games were second highest in the AL. He finished runner-up for the Cy Young in 2009 and 2014.
On Aug. 15, 2012, he threw the franchise's only perfect game, retiring all 27 Tampa Bay Rays he faced in order in a 1-0 victory. It's was the 23rd perfect game in MLB history and the last perfect game to be thrown.
On a track for the Baseball Hall of Fame, Hernandez struggled in his final four seasons with the Mariners, battling age, injuries and inconsistent command, even briefly losing his spot in the starting rotation. In that span, he had 82 starts and one relief appearance with a 26-33 record and 4.84 ERA. The Mariners decided to not pick up his club option for the 2020 season, and Hernandez made his final start in Seattle on Sept. 26, 2019. It was an emotional night for Hernandez, who exited the game with tears in his eyes and then went out and thanked the crowd and the King's Court after a 3-1 loss.
Hernandez pitched a total of 15 seasons with the Mariners, making 418 starts and one relief appearance while posting a 169-136 record with a 3.42 ERA. In 2,729 2/3 innings, he struck out 2,524 batters. He holds the franchise records for starts, wins, losses, innings pitched, career ERA and strikeouts.
In a bit of a surprise, he returned to T-Mobile Park on Oct. 15, 2022, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the Mariners' first postseason game at T-Mobile Park since 2001. It was his first appearance at a Mariners home game since his final start. A sold-out crowd gave him a lengthy standing ovation.
Tickets for the weekend series vs. the Orioles when Hernandez will be inducted are already on sale on the Mariners website.