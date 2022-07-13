The Sounders were minutes away from a needed halftime break after their back line had been pounded by cross after Nashville SC cross.
Defenders Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou and Abdoulaye Cissoko continuously won their aerial duels. Cristian Roldan cleared a shot off the goal-line which stemmed from a cross. And Seattle wasn’t winning the ball after clearing it, so Nashville kept coming back. Somehow, it still looked like the Sounders would make it to halftime with a clean sheet.
But in the 44th minute, Nico Lodeiro lost the ball because he didn’t see Nashville’s Randall Leal sneak up behind him, and the Sounders’ back line was caught napping. A long ball sailed over the Sounders’ heads, creating a two-vs-two chance where C.J. Sapong chased down the pass and Hany Mukhtar buried the chance to lift Nashville to a 1-0 win.
“I hate losing when you give away goals that, in my opinion, are preventable,” coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Tonight, we weren’t able to do that.”
The Sounders, who were in seventh place in the Western Conference, missed a chance to leapfrog sixth-place Nashville at Geodis Park on Wednesday. It’s the third time in MLS the Sounders (8-9-2, 26 points) have lost back-to-back games: they opened league play in 2022 with losses to Nashville and Real Salt Lake, and to San Jose and Miami in mid-April. Now, they’ve fallen to Nashville (8-6-6, 30 points) for the second time in 2022 after losing to Portland on Saturday.
It’s not the first time a momentary defensive lapse has cost the Sounders either. It happened on the first goal against the Timbers, and with a red card in that game. It happened in a 2-1 loss to Montreal, and the 1-1 tie with LAFC.
Wednesday, it happened again with Nashville’s long ball after Lodeiro’s mistake.
“If a team comes in and outplays you and scores a great goal or two, and you end up losing the game, sometimes that happens,” Schmetzer said. “But when you give goals to a good opponent, then you’re swimming upstream, then you’ve got some challenges you’ve got to face.”
The Sounders back line was already thin against Nashville. Center back Jackson Ragen was serving a one-game suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Portland, and center back Xavier Arreaga is still returning from a reported quadriceps injury that he suffered last month (he played the final 15 minutes on Wednesday).
Schmetzer shifted away from his usual 4-2-3-1, instead playing with a three center-back formation that included Cissoko, earning just his fourth MLS start of the year, alongside Yeimar and Nouhou. Schmetzer said Cissoko “found his footing” after struggling early.
For the majority of the first half, and the game, the defensive shift held up. Cissoko showed his physicality to win challenges against Sapong when Nashville put the ball into the box. The center back lost the ball and gifted Nashville a dangerous counterattacking chance, but recovered by sprinting back to steal the ball from Mukhtar.
Mukhtar located the ball repeatedly in the first half, whipping in dangerous crosses into the box. His play, and that of Nashville as a whole, forced the Sounders to retreat further and further on their side of the field in order to defend.
Nashville kept sending the ball into the 18-yard-box, and even though Seattle’s defenders were winning most of the initial challenges, Nashville was there to win the second challenge, recycle the ball and try it again. That’s why Seattle had to keep retreating.
“As Nashville applied some good pressure, we were forced to kick the ball long, and then we didn’t have any players in that area of the field to pick up any of the second balls,” Schmetzer said.
Seattle had threatened on the counterattack at the start of the game, and looked calm with the majority of possession. But as the first half went on, Nashville established a footing in the game, holding the ball for longer periods of time and Seattle’s presence in the attacking-third diminished.
“It was a little disjointed,” Schmetzer said.
Eventually, Nouhou watched Leal’s longball sail over his head and Mukhtar then found the net. Mukhtar’s 11 goals are tied for the second-most in MLS.
“We’re not doing ourselves any favors by shooting ourselves in the foot,” Cristian Roldan said. “We’re going down 1-0 or we’re conceding goals that we normally don’t concede. That’s been tough for us because we’re almost chasing the game.”
On the other end of the field, Seattle was outshot 10-2 in the first 55 minutes. Cristian Roldan said they weren’t sharp enough in the final third, once again. It wasn’t until the second half when the Sounders started creating genuine chances, he added — the Sounders’ offense outshot Nashville 7-2 in the final 35 minutes.
Schmetzer’s substitutions injected life into a previously stagnant Seattle attack. They forced Nashville to defend deeper in their own end, substitute Danny Leyva said.
A sequence of passes led to a rocket of a first shot for Leyva, who’d just come off the bench a minute before. Nouhou put both hands on his head in disbelief when his 68th-minute shot glanced off the tip of the goalkeeper’s glove, and then the post, but didn’t nestle into the net.
The left back made another great run into space and set up a perfect chance for Will Bruin, just outside of the 6-yard-box, but Bruin — another substitute — somehow missed the chance wide.
Seattle spent the game chasing Nashville, a difficult team to chase since Nashville looked comfortable even without possession. The home team’s back line held up through the Sounders’ late-game push, avoiding mistakes like the visitors made, and came away with the win.
“I think we’re better than that,” Schmetzer said. “I just don’t think we executed very well today.”