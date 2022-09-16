SPORTS-49ERS-GEORGE-KITTLE-REAPPEARS-AHEAD-1-SJ.jpg

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams in the third quarter of the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 30.

)

 Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group

Checking in with Seattle Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News-Tribune heading into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the 49ers:

Q: The Seahawks have every reason to be overjoyed with their Monday night win over Denver and Russell Wilson. From a distance, it looked like a bit of a fluke. What did you learn about Seattle that surprised you based on what you saw in training camp?