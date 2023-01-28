SEATTLE — One of the few memorable Seattle Kraken highlights of this game came when notoriously short-fused defenseman Will Borgen drew first-period applause for one-handedly throwing a pesky opposing forward to the ice.

Unfortunately for Borgen and his outskated, out-hustled teammates on Friday night, his one-armed banditry would also be the final time his team was in an even game. The visiting Calgary Flames would get a go-ahead Tyler Toffoli goal just a minute later, then another by Nikita Zadorov five seconds before period's end to hand the Kraken a 5-2 loss and deny them a spot all alone in the Pacific Division lead.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

