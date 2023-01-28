SEATTLE — One of the few memorable Seattle Kraken highlights of this game came when notoriously short-fused defenseman Will Borgen drew first-period applause for one-handedly throwing a pesky opposing forward to the ice.
Unfortunately for Borgen and his outskated, out-hustled teammates on Friday night, his one-armed banditry would also be the final time his team was in an even game. The visiting Calgary Flames would get a go-ahead Tyler Toffoli goal just a minute later, then another by Nikita Zadorov five seconds before period's end to hand the Kraken a 5-2 loss and deny them a spot all alone in the Pacific Division lead.
Instead, the Los Angeles Kings lead the Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights by a point, leapfrogging both with an earlier win Friday. The Kraken still have three games in-hand on the Kings, though their record fell to 28-15-5 after Calgary handed them their first regulation defeat in 10 days.
The Kraken woke up a bit in the final frame and Eeli Tolvanen got them back within a goal with 9:24 to play, but the Flames quickly restored the two-goal advantage barely a minute later with a Noah Hanifin one-timed shot from the high slot. Just before Tolvanen's marker, the Kraken had an Alex Wennberg power play goal waved off on a coach's challenge after it was determined Jared McCann had committed goaltender interference on Dan Vladar seconds earlier by crashing the net.
Blake Coleman sealed it with an empty netter with 1:20 to play.
