After weeks of speculation, the WIAA Executive Board took action Tuesday night, announcing on their website that football, girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys’ soccer and volleyball will all be moved to the early spring.
Fall sports — labeled as Season 1 — will include cross country, slowpitch softball, as well as potential alternative seasons for golf and tennis. Girls’ swim and dive is still being evaluated by the Department of Health.
Of course, everything depends on how each county progresses through Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” guidelines.
“The Executive Board will create benchmarks on July 28 to be met in order for Season 1 to take place,” the release said. “If benchmarks are not met, the Board will plan to move the remainder of fall sports to Season 3 (along with football, soccer and volleyball).”
Traditional winter sports like basketball, bowling, wrestling, gymnastics, boys’ swim and dive and cheerleading will all take place in Season 2, tentatively beginning in late December or early January and running up until the beginning of March.
Season 3 (football, soccer, volleyball) would start up sometime in early-March and go until May. And then typical spring sports would run from late-April to the end of the school year.