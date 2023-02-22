220621-sports-dipoto01 (copy) (copy)

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, left, and manager Scott Servais watch batting practice during spring training in March of last year.

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — The cramped and windowless office was filled with people, cameras and recording devices, all pointed toward the immaculate desk of manager Scott Servais.

Going into his 35th spring training in professional baseball, this has become his favorite day of the annual baseball rite — the first official workout for the full squad of players.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?