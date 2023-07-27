211006-sports-krakendunn01

Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn passes the puck as Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat comes in for the hit during the first period in Vancouver, BC. Dunn scored two goals as the Kraken closed out the 2021 preseason with a 4-0 win. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Vince Dunn says the Kraken "changed my career, my life for the best" by picking him two years ago in the expansion draft, and that his new contract allows both to move forward in strong positions.

Indeed, last Friday's four-year, $29.4 million deal, beyond making Dunn the team's highest-paid player in annual salary, allows the Kraken to get on with short-term life without drastically impacting the franchise's broader future. That's because while Dunn's deal was for about the expected annual dollar amount, the four-year term was shorter than many anticipated and protects the team by not tying it to the defenseman beyond his 20s should his production decline.



