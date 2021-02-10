In his senior season at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, Jeremiah Martin recorded an astounding 47 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in 16 games, according to MaxPreps.
In the three seasons since, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound pass-rusher has played in 32 games for Texas A&M and managed a total of 11 tackles with three tackles for loss and zero sacks.
So, which version of Martin is making its way to Montlake?
Washington football fans are about to find out.
On Tuesday morning, Martin — who has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible this fall — officially announced a transfer to UW.
"BACK TO THE WEST COAST," Martin tweeted alongside a commitment photo.
On the West Coast, Martin will join an outside linebacker room already featuring Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ryan Bowman, Laiatu Latu, Sav'ell Smalls, Cooper McDonald, Bralen Trice, Jordan Lolohea and incoming freshman Maurice Heims. That group produced an average of 2.50 sacks per game last season, which ranked tied for second in the Pac-12 and 45th nationally.
Considering the Huskies' legitimate depth at outside linebacker, Martin could conceivably sit out most or all of the 2021 season — he still has an available redshirt year — and then conclude his college career in 2022 and 2023, after Tupuola-Fetui and Bowman likely depart for the NFL draft.
Before signing with Texas A&M in the 2018 class, Martin was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 14 weakside defensive end and the No. 213 prospect nationally by 247Sports. He chose the Aggies over offers from Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Michigan, Colorado, USC, UCLA, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and more.
But Martin's pass-rush potential didn't materialize at Texas A&M. After the junior entered the transfer portal Feb. 1, Jeff Tarpley — who covers the Aggies for 247Sports — wrote that "Martin turned out to be mostly a straight-line guy who uses his length as opposed to any quick-twitch capabilities or bend to make plays."
Will Martin improve under UW co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who shifted his focus from the defensive line to outside linebackers this offseason? Head coach Jimmy Lake and Co. certainly are hoping that's the case.
Martin is the third transfer to announce a move to Montlake this offseason, following Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien and Texas Tech wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.
As so many programs nationwide, UW is addressing its depth by dipping its toes in the transfer portal. And in Martin, the Huskies might have found an undeveloped diamond on the edge.