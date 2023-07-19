Add one more name to the group of former Gonzaga players who'll be on rosters when the 2023-24 NBA seasons begins in October.

After three seasons playing professionally in Europe, former GU big man Filip Petrusev has signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Director of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced Monday.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.