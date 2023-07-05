Nigel Williams-Goss is returning to Greece for a second stint with Olympiacos.

The former Gonzaga point guard agreed to a two-year deal worth an estimated $2.1 million, according to Eurohoops.net. Williams-Goss spent his second professional season overseas with Olympiacos, based in Piraeus, in 2018-19.



