LAS VEGAS — In what he expects to be his final appearance at 2023 NBA Summer League, former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard put on an another offensive clinic at the Thomas and Mack Center, scoring a game-high 21 points in Indiana's 108-85 win over the Orlando Magic.

Nembhard, who was 8 of 16 from the field, 2 of 5 from the 3-point line and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, also dished out a game-leading seven assists to help the Pacers secure their second win in Las Vegas.



