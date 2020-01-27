Former Hawaii wide receivers coach Andre Allen has accepted the same position on Nick Rolovich's staff at Washington State, multiple sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.
Allen had spent the last two seasons working under Rolovich with the Rainbow Warriors, after spending the 26 years prior at the City College of San Francisco, working as a wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator.
He was the Rams' offensive coordinator from 2005-17, overlapping with ex-Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. and offensive lineman Robert Valencia.
In 2018, Allen coached current Seattle Seahawk John Ursua, who led the nation in wide receiver touchdowns with 16. At CCSF, he mentored every top 10 receiver in program history, including Winston, who was the JC's all-time leader before moving on to WSU.
Allen was at CCSF during three national championship runs (2007, 2011, 2017) and eight California championships.
WSU hasn't officially announced any of Rolovich's new assistants, but the new Cougars' coach has effectively rounded out his staff. The group also includes offensive coordinator Brian Smith, defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann, offensive line coach Mark Weber, cornerbacks coach John Richardson, linebackers coach AJ Cooper, defensive line coach Ricky Logo, safeties coach Mark Banker and special teams coach Michael Ghoubrial.