Scott Rolen vacuumed almost every ball that got hit in his direction in a 17-year major-league career spent with four teams, including the Phillies.

Tuesday night, he reeled in enough votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.



___ ©2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Visit at inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?