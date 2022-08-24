Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — Shaquem Griffin, whose drafting by the Seahawks in 2018 to be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill provided one of the more heartwarming moments in recent team history, has announced his retirement.

Shaquem Griffin, who became the first player with only one hand to be drafted into the NFL, made the announcement in a story published Wednesday morning on The Players’ Tribune website.