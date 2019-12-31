Roman Torres, whose shootout penalty kick in the 2016 MLS Cup netted the Seattle Sounders their first MSL title, has signed with Inter Miami CF, an expansion team.
Torres, out of Panama, joins the Miami team as a free agent after his five seasons with the Sounders.
“Roman is an established leader whose quality, winning mentality and experience have led him to win multiple MLS titles, become the captain that qualified Panama to their first-ever World Cup and earn numerous individual recognitions,” said Inter Miami CF sporting director Paul McDonough. “He will solidify our back line and add leadership to Inter Miami ahead of the historic inaugural season.”
By signing Torres, Miami adds another experienced MLS defender to its first roster. The back line already includes former Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles Galaxy defender A.J. DeLaGarza, former New York City FC outside back Ben Sweat and right back Alvas Powell, who spent 2019 at expansion FC Cincinnati after previously playing for the Portland Timbers.
Torres, 33, made 83 appearances across all competitions for Seattle, although he did miss 10 games last season with a suspension for using a performance-enhancing drug.
Since his debut with the Panama’s national team in 2005, Torres has made 119 appearances and scored the game-winning goal that booked a spot for Panama in the 2018 World Cup. He’s twice been named to the CONCACAF Best XI.
He also played for Colombian sides Millonarios, La Equidad, Atletico Junior and Atletico Nacional before joining Seattle.