Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired on Monday and said that she is "slowly coming back" after receiving care at an in-patient alcohol treatment program following her arrest in late March.

Solo was found passed out behind the wheel of her car in a parking lot in North Carolina on March 31 and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?