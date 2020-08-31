WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School has hired former Velocity Swim Coach John Pringle to coach the boys swimming team. He takes over for longtime friend James Elwyn who tragically passed away last July.
Having been the coach at Velocity for eight years, Pringle, 56, knew most of the swimmers in the Wenatchee program.
“That was my other motivation in applying. I know the kids. Some of them are going to be seniors. I want them to have a good senior year if we do get to have a season. I want James’ legacy and some of his traditions carried forward,” Pringle said.
Pringle met with James Elwyn’s widow Kathy to let her know he was applying.
“I wanted it to be done right. I wanted to make sure it was okay. We had lunch together, had some chats and some tears. Things worked out. Thanks to Mr. Beeson (Jim, Wenatchee athletic director) for allowing me to do it,” Pringle said.
In 1990, Pringle started the swim program at Snohomish High School. His girls’ teams won consecutive state championships in 1998, 1999, and 2000. When his wife passed away suddenly, he had to step away from the boys’ team.
Under his former assistant, the boys’ team won three state championships.
“The program that I run for high school works. It’s tried and true. The kids swim well. I just hope that continues here,” Pringle said.
The WHS swimmers did some open water work in Chelan this summer, along with some work in the WRAC pool when it opened. Pringle said it wasn’t a solid summer of training, but it was better than nothing.
Right now, all fingers are crossed there will be a season.
“If there is, that’s great. It will be weird because it will be shorter. We’ll get the kids ready the best we can. We’ll swim well. I’m excited about that. I do know a lot of the boys. They have swum well for me in the past and I don’t expect that to change,” he said.
Currently a P.E. teacher at WHS, Pringle said he’s looking forward to coaching, but with a heavy heart.
“Nobody can replace James. He was one of a kind. I’m not trying to do that. Things will definitely be different. I just hope we can continue the solid swimming community that has been created here,” Pringle said.