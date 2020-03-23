Surreal is the word Jason Hanson used to describe his journey from walk-on kicker at Washington State to stepping onto the big stage in New York City.
The former Mead High School standout and WSU All-American has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and will be among 18 inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton.
“It’s kind of surreal to look back at what happened at Washington State and how much fun it was walking on there to now being in something so selective as the College Football Hall of Fame,” Hanson is quoted in the WSU release announcing his selection.
“It’s so special it’s almost overwhelming. It’s really cool.”
Hanson will become the fifth player and ninth Cougar overall inducted into the shrine. He’ll join players Glen “Turk” Edwards, Mel Hein, Rueben Mayes and Mike Utley, and coaches William “Lone Star” Dietz, Forest Evashevski, Dennis Erickson and Orin “Babe” Hollingbery.
“Jason Hanson epitomizes all that is good in college athletics,” WSU director of athletics Pat Chun said in the release. “Jason has earned this wonderful accomplishment.
“Congratulations to Jason and the Hanson family.”
Hanson was a four-time All-Pac-10 selection and a two-time first-team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989 as a kicker. As a senior in 1991, he was an All-American at punter and kicker. He holds numerous NCAA, conference and school records, including longest field goal without a tee (62 yards) and career field goals of 40 yards or more (39).
He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round in 1992 and played his entire 21-year career with the Lions, an NFL-record 333 games with the same team. He earned Pro Bowl honors twice. Upon his retirement, he held the NFL record for career 50-yard kicks (52) and continues to be the fourth-leading scorer in NFL history with 2,150 points.
He was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team and the Detroit Lions’ 75th Season All-Time Team, as well as being inducted into the Lions’ Ring of Honor and WSU Athletics, State of Washington Sports, State of Michigan Sports and Inland Empire Sports halls of fame.
A three-time Academic All-American, he was inducted into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame in 2018, the first WSU student-athlete to receive the honor. His senior season he was named a NFF Scholar-Athlete, one of only five in WSU history.
The second kicker to be inducted into the hall following Georgia’s Kevin Butler in 2001 is joined in the Class of 2020 by players Lomas Brown (Florida), Keith Byars (Ohio State), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Eric Dickerson (SMU), Glenn Dorsey (LSU), Jumbo Elliott (Michigan), E.J. Henderson (Maryland), E.J. Junior (Alabama), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Cade McNown (UCLA), Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State), Anthony Poindexter (Virginia), David Pollack (Georgia), Bob Stein (Minnesota), Michael Westbrook (Colorado), Elmo Wright (Houston) and coaches Dick Sheridan (Furman, N.C. State) and Andy Talley (St. Lawrence, N.Y.; Villanova).
Former WVC star named All-American
Justin Martin, the 3-point scoring sensation from Spokane, has been named a 2019-20 NAIA Division II men’s basketball second-team All-American.
The Lewis and Clark graduate, a senior at Multnomah University in Portland, averaged 34.5 ppg to win his second Division II scoring championship. He scored a Division II single-game record 74 points on Jan. 11 and shot 43.9% from the field, 37.7% on 3s and 84.2% on free throws.
He averaged 31.8 ppg to win the 2018-19 title. Both figures are more than six points a game higher than the Division I scoring leaders.
The transfer from Wenatchee Valley College, where he played his first two collegiate seasons, received honorable mention on the 2018-19 NAIA Division II All-America team.
“Justin is the hardest-working player I have ever coached in my 27 years of coaching,” Multnomah’s Curt Bickley said. “The results have been fabulous.
“He is the perfect player for the (free-flowing) style of basketball we play at Multnomah. His fame is now nationwide, but he has stayed grounded through it all.”
And he was more than a scorer. Double- and triple-teamed much of the time, and with the Lions’ offense running through him, he got his teammates involved and averaged 5.0 assists a game this season, third best in the CCC.
Martin, selected to compete in the NABC 3-point shooting contest during the NAIA national championships this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, finished his two years at Multnomah with 302 3-pointers in 55 games. Twice he had 15 in a game.
The two-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference first-team selection scored 2,785 career points (1,823 at Multnomah, 962 at Wenatchee) and had two games of more than 70 points (74 and 71, 1-2 on the NAIA Division II list), two of more than 50 points and 17 of more than 40 at Multnomah.
Martin would like to play professionally. He got a taste of competition overseas in the spring of 2019 during the Multnomah basketball team’s 10-game trip to Taiwan.