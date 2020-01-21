Coming off a massive 40 point performance the previous night, Multnomah's Justin Martin, it appeared, was only warming up in a game against Northwest Christian last Saturday.
The 5'9" senior guard broke his own all-time NAIA Division 11 single game scoring record with a jaw-dropping 74 point performance as the Lions won a wild 118-111 overtime Cascade Collegiate Conference shootout over host Northwest Christian University in Eugene, Oregon.
Martin shot an incredible 15 of 22 from 3-point range and scored 45 points in the second half and overtime, including 21 of Multnomah's 22 points in the extra session. The 15 baskets from long-range equaled his own record set last year in his 71 point performance against cross-town rival Warner Pacific. The 15 3's in a single game are the second most ever recorded in NAIA history.
The NAIA record for 3-point baskets made in a game is held by Chad Bickley, who is, ironically,the brother of current Multnomah head coach, Curt Bickley. Chad sank 18 3-pointers while playing for Christian Heritage (Calif) in a 1996 game vs Patten.
Martin, in his final season with the Lions after transferring from Wenatchee Valley College in Washington, showcased a bevy of acrobatic drives to the baskets, allowing him to convert 19 of 21 from the line, establishing a NAIA D-2 season high.
Martin's historic 74 point outburst also surpassed the present NCAA Division 1 record of 72 points, set in 1991 by Kevin Bradshaw of United States International in a game against Loyola Marymount. It was also the third highest single game point total in NAIA history. Martin now owns the 3rd and 4th highest scoring NAIA individual point games ever recorded.
Earlier this season,J.J. Culver of Wayland Baptist posted a 100 point game, the second highest in NAIA history. Clarence "Bevo" Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) is the only other player in NAIA history to have a 100 point game, scoring an NAIA record 113 points in 1954.
Nearly lost in the record setting night was the performance of Multnomah freshman Jaeden Ingram of Puyallup, Washington, who posted a 23 point, 13 rebound double-double effort. Martin and Ingram combined to score 97 of the Lions 118 points. Multnomah converted 23 of 40 from the 3 pt. range (57.5%) They currently hold the NAIA record for 3-point shots made in a game (38) which came last season against NCAA foe Pacific University.
Promising Frosh Ingram soared to 23 point, 13 rebound night." Jaden's corner shot to send the game into OT was insane" said coach Curt Bickley
Northwest Christian had 5 players in double figures, paced by Ernest Ugoagu who had 33 points in defeat. Shawn Carson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Logan Sand and Logan Davis had 18 and 17 points respectively.
Northwest Christian held a slim 54-50 halftime advantage and the two teams went to overtime deadlocked at 96. The Beacons enjoyed a healthy 12 point advantage, 85-73, with 4:50 left in regulation. Martin then dominated the late stages of the second half and overtime with his 3 point blitz.
"I told Justin when we were down 12 late, that the only chance we had was for him to shoot us back into it from three. No two's, all 3-pointers. He went out and hit 4 in a row. Who does that", said coach Bickley in a jubilant post game press conference.
Lions center Stephan Zavydovskyy had 9 rebounds and 6 blocked shots on the night and Bickley claims "Steph was the defensive key late that gave Justin the opportunity to shoot us back into it."
"I really have no words for how special Justin is. A lot of players talk about spending 6 hours a day in the gym, but I have witnessed it this summer and now he is seeing the results of that effort", says Bickley
Prior to Martin 40 point performance against Corban Friday night, he had missed the Lions previous 3 games, but returned to the lineup just in time to help Multnomah (9-8,2-5)sweep the weekend games and move back into contention for a CCC playoff spot.
It was the first ever sweep of back-to-back road games for the Lions in the CCC
Martin amassed 114 points in the two games, a 57 point average. He currently leads Division 2 of the NAIA in scoring at 34.71 ppg and is seeking to become a rare back-to-back national scoring champion.
Martin's 53 point game earlier this season was the NAIA D-2 high water mark until his stratospheric Saturday night.
More remarkably perhaps, he has now posted 70 plus scoring games in consecutive seasons, sending statisticians scurrying.