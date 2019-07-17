Wenatchee will be well represented at the WCL All-Star game in Bend next Tuesday, with four members of the AppleSox being selected to the mid-summer classic, according to a release from AppleSox communications director, Joel Norman.
Ryan Altenberger, Cole McKenzie, Jake Saum and Sam Wyatt were chosen by Commissioner Rob Neyer Tuesday morning, marking the second-straight season Wenatchee has had four All-Stars selected to represent the North. Altenberger will also participate in the home run derby Monday night.
Ryan Altenberger
The junior out of Xavier has been a spark plug for the AppleSox, bouncing around the diamond defensively and getting action at second, third and short. But he was named to the All-Star team for his bat.
Altenberger is hitting .286/.429/.410 with nine extra-base hits and is also disciplined at the plate, earning 23 walks so far this season — good for second-most in the WCL. Altenberger went on a nine-game hit-streak at the end of June, batting .387 (12-for-31) with three multi-hit games and 11 walks during the stretch. He’s also shown off his wheels, stealing nine bags on 11 attempts and has reached base in 15 consecutive games.
Cole McKenzie
McKenzie has been a beacon of consistency for the AppleSox in centerfield and the three-hole spot, leading the team in batting average (.370), on-base percentage (.466), slugging percentage (.481), hits (40), doubles (9), runs (27) and stolen bases (11). McKenzie has gone on two separate seven-game hitting-streaks and will be competing for the batting title over the final three weeks with his batting average the third highest in the WCL.
Jake Saum
Saum has been dominant so far on the mound and is (3-0) with a 2.70 ERA in five appearances and three starts. The incoming UCLA Bruin has lasted at least five innings in all three of his starts, with the AppleSox winning all three. The southpaw’s best outing came last Thursday in a 16-2 rout over Bend as Saum punched out 10 through six innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .194 off the lefty this season.
Sam Wyatt
Wyatt (2-2) collected his second win of the season in Tuesday night’s 13-1 thrashing over Kelowna after tossing six scoreless innings and striking out seven. The UNC Bear is currently seventh in the WCL in ERA (2.22), fourth in strikeouts (36) and fifth in innings pitched (32.1). He’s struck out five or more batters in four appearances and has allowed three or more runs in only one of his outings.
The North will be coached by Ryan Wright of Kelowna, while the South will be led by Bend Elks skipper Joe Dominiak.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the home run derby set to begin at 6:30 p.m., the previous night.