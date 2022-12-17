220927-sports-pete01 (copy)

Pete Carroll looks at the fourth down situation before deciding to take the points on a field goal in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

 Dean Ru/The Seattle Times

Dec. 16A week ago, the Seahawks were full of hope that today they'd be 9-5 this season, tied for the lead in the NFC West, if not ahead, with control of their destiny for both a playoff spot and the division title.

Now, after two losses in five days, they are 7-7, a game and a half back of a playoff spot and have no shot at the division title, which is firmly in the hands of the rival 49ers after Thursday night's 21-13 San Francisco victory at Lumen Field.



