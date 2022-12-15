AL KHOR, Qatar — The glass slipper didn't fit. The coach turned back into a pumpkin. The dress ball ended without so much as a date.

Just minutes before the clock struck midnight Wednesday in Qatar, Morocco's Cinderella run to the World Cup semifinals ended — and it didn't end happily ever after. It ended the way most everybody expected it would, in a victory that sends France to a second straight World Cup final.



