World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School's offensive lineman Armando Farias holds the Bridge of Sportsmanship trophy after taking a picture with other linemen at the end of Friday night's Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game with Wenatchee High School at The Apple Bowl. Eastmont won 49-10.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School running back Gunnar Peterson rushes the football for an 85-yard touchdown against Wenatchee High during the Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game Friday at The Apple Bowl. Peterson finished with over 200 yards rushing.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High defensive back Matthew Bender delivers delivers a hit on Wenatchee High wide receiver Martin Diaz for an incomplete pass during the Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game Friday at The Apple Bowl.
WENATCHEE — With only one shot at bragging rights per season, the annual cross-river rivalry between the Wenatchee and Eastmont High School football teams carried a palpably thick atmosphere on and surrounding the Apple Bowl gridiron Friday night.
The home-field advantage was one the Panthers would savor as they hosted the undefeated Wildcats — and were ready to disrupt trends.
This rivalry game also signified the start of the Big Nine Conference regular season. Wenatchee earned its first win of a two-game preseason last Friday against Mount Baker to split their record, while Eastmont had yet to lose in two games.
In that time, Eastmont outscored opponents 49-33. The Wildcats have also enjoyed a better winning percentage against their rival, beating Wenatchee 56-24 last year and 28-3 the year prior. Eastmont doubled its offensive output with a 49-10 victory over Wenatchee.
But before the second half, the game was trending towards a much closer outcome.
"It was a slow start for us," said Eastmont head coach Mike Don. "They did something defensively that isolated us."
Wenatchee helped contain the Eastmont offense, especially in the first quarter, holding them to 14 points at halftime. At one point, on offense, the Panthers had it down to the last yard line, but the Wildcats' stout defense held the goal line, and Wenatchee could only covert a field goal before the half.
During their break, it became clear to the Panthers that all the things that had been dogging them — the several illnesses and injuries to their starting lineup — were coalescing at the worst moment and forced to carry on shorthanded.
"We went into the second half without them," said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux. "And we couldn't move the ball anymore. We needed to be 100 percent to compete against (Eastmont)."
This is where the Eastmont running attack took over. By the end of the game, Gunnar Peterson finished with over 200 yards rushing, and Bodie Yale threw in more than 100 yards more. One of Peterson's runs was an 85-yarder for a touchdown.
"Their running attack took it to us a bit," Devereaux said. "They ran the ball really well. They had some long runs on us in the second half."
It felt that way to Don as well.
"We controlled the ground and (the physicality)," he said. "And our defense was lights out."
As a last wink and a nod to their never-give-up attitude, Wenatchee scored its only touchdown in the last quarter after Alex Brender pulled in a pass from reserve quarterback Ryan Branam and ran the 70-yard play into the endzone.
Eastmont hosts Davis (Yakima) on Friday at 7 p.m. Wenatchee plays at Eisenhower (Yakima) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Slow start still yields 47-point win for Cashmere football
CASHMERE — Before Friday night, the Cashmere High School football team was 2-0 and outscored its opponents 91-28 — a healthy margin.
The Bulldogs only added to that margin Friday night as they hosted the College Place Hawks — another 1A program from the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) with a split 1-1 record — and won 57-10 after a slow start.
The Bulldogs didn't always have the lead. Near the end of the first quarter, they were down 7-6 before an 89-yard punt return by Isaac Zavala put them back on track.
"(He) got us right again," said Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer.
From that point on, Cashmere put all its endless options on display, scoring in all three phases of the game, with every Bulldog contributing.
The offense was led by Rylan Hatmaker, who threw 11-for-14 for 198 yards, four touchdowns, and a third consecutive game with no interceptions.
The Bulldogs rushed for 191 yards as a team, with 10 different carriers earning yardage and eight separate receivers pulling in catches.
"It was a total team effort for us," Bremer said.
Later in the game, freshman Grey Jacobson picked off a slant and scored a touchdown. College Place is a team that prefers to throw the ball, but the Bulldog defense held its quarterback to three completions out of 20 with three interceptions and 71 yards.
Now, the Bulldogs have their sights set on their next opponent.
"We're excited to play Toppenish," Bremer said. "They handed us our first loss last year so we're excited to go there and show we're a different football team. Our kids have had that one on our hearts for months."
Cashmere plays at Toppenish on Friday at 7 p.m.
Chelan football wins 3rd straight at Cle Elum-Roslyn
CLE ELUM — The Chelan High School football team made the trip over the mountains Friday night to take on the Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors.
The Goats had already earned a blowout win over Brewster and a one-point win over Meridian last week before they met the Warriors.
The Warriors were struggling to find their first win of the season, losing by 29 to Manson and by 18 to Life Christian Academy (Tacoma) last week, and the Goats didn't make it any easier.
Chelan sealed their its consecutive win by a dominant 42-7 margin to remain undefeated.
Chelan hosts Tonasket on Friday at 7 p.m.
Cascade football falls to Brewster
PESHASTIN — The Cascade High School football team was still looking for its first win of the season on Homecoming Night as it hosted the Brewster Bears at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex.
Brewster was in a similar predicament. Before Friday night, the team had yet to win a game — first losing 56-27 to Chelan, then 46-41 to Liberty Bell.
The Kodiaks beat the Bears 56-20 last year and were hoping for a similar result, but it wasn't in the cards. The Bears left with a 31-13 victory.
Cascade plays at Granite Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. Brewster hosts Quincy on Friday at 7 p.m.
Quincy football takes Tonasket
QUINCY — The Quincy High School football team hasn't begun its season with an easy schedule. The 1A program lost its first two games to larger 2A programs like East Valley (Yakima) and Ephrata. On Friday night, as they hosted the 2B Tonasket Tigers, the Jacks were looking to flip the script.
Quincy beat Tonasket by 20 last year, and before Friday night, the Tigers had a split record — losing by 30 to Omak but beating Cascade by 14.
The Jacks didn't just flip the script, they blew it into pieces with a sizeable and dominant 48-7 victory.
Quincy hosts Brester on Friday at 7 p.m. Tonasket plays at Chelan on Friday at 7 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield football walloped by Wilbur-Creston
WILBUR — The Waterville-Mansfield football team has already seen two extremes early in the season — a 46-point loss to Odessa but a 39-point win over Selkirk last week.
The Shockers knew they had another challenge on their hands when they faced the Wilbur-Creston Wildcats out on the gridiron Friday night — who already garnered substantial wins in their first two games.
By night's end, the Wildcats had their third with a 66-24 victory over the Shockers.
Waterville-Mansfield plays Soap Lake at Amanda Worther on Friday at 7 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield volleyball drops 5-set grind to Wilbur-Creston
WILBUR — The Waterville-Mansfield High School volleyball team has had a mixed start to the season — first sweeping Wilson Creek in three sets and then falling to Almira-Coulee-Harline by the same margin last week.
Friday night, as the Shockers made the trip to Wilbur-Creston, they hoped to disrupt the 4-1 opening the Wildcats had to the season. Both squads know how to battle one another if last year's five-set grind was any indication — one the Shockers narrowly lost.
It wouldn't be easy for either side as another five-set battle ensued, and for a second straight year, the Wildcats edged the Shockers.
Waterville-Mansfield will compete at the Ephrata Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
