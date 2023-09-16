230919-sportslocal-weneastfootball 01.JPG
Buy Now

World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School's offensive lineman Armando Farias holds the Bridge of Sportsmanship trophy after taking a picture with other linemen at the end of Friday night's Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game with Wenatchee High School at The Apple Bowl. Eastmont won 49-10.

WENATCHEE — With only one shot at bragging rights per season, the annual cross-river rivalry between the Wenatchee and Eastmont High School football teams carried a palpably thick atmosphere on and surrounding the Apple Bowl gridiron Friday night.

The home-field advantage was one the Panthers would savor as they hosted the undefeated Wildcats — and were ready to disrupt trends.

230919-sportslocal-weneastfootball 02.JPG
Buy Now

World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High School running back Gunnar Peterson rushes the football for an 85-yard touchdown against Wenatchee High during the Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game Friday at The Apple Bowl. Peterson finished with over 200 yards rushing.
230919-sportslocal-weneastfootball 03.JPG
Buy Now

World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High defensive back Matthew Bender delivers delivers a hit on Wenatchee High wide receiver Martin Diaz for an incomplete pass during the Battle of the Bridges annual rivalry football game Friday at The Apple Bowl.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?