230905-sportslocal-whsfootball 03.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee High wide receiver Angehlo Morales is unable to haul in a catch in the second quarter of Friday night's game against Skyline High School at the Apple Bowl.

WENATCHEE — In what has become a new tradition, the Wenatchee High School football team kicked off its season against the Skyline Spartans for the second consecutive year. Last year, the Panthers made the trip over the mountains to Sammamish and lost 15-0 to the eventual King County champions, but Friday night, they hosted both teams' opener at the Apple Bowl.

After last year's encounter, the Trojans went on to an 8-3 record, while Wenatchee's season was full of ups-and-downs that left the team with a 3-7 record where every win, other than Skyline, was at home.

230905-sportslocal-whsfootball 01.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee Running back Jack Fluegge is tackled by Skyline High linebacker Nathan Fischer during Friday night's game at the Apple Bowl.
230905-sportslocal-whsfootball 02.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee High defensive lineman Gabe Patterson celebrates a sack in the third quarter against Skyline High School, Friday, at The Apple Bowl.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?