WENATCHEE — In what has become a new tradition, the Wenatchee High School football team kicked off its season against the Skyline Spartans for the second consecutive year. Last year, the Panthers made the trip over the mountains to Sammamish and lost 15-0 to the eventual King County champions, but Friday night, they hosted both teams' opener at the Apple Bowl.
After last year's encounter, the Trojans went on to an 8-3 record, while Wenatchee's season was full of ups-and-downs that left the team with a 3-7 record where every win, other than Skyline, was at home.
The Panthers' season ended with a loss to University High School in the Spokane Valley.
After graduating 14 seniors, the Panthers returned 20 players with varsity experience, including the joy of victory and the sting of a close loss. Friday night, however, they suffered a 42-7 blowout loss to Skyline.
"They were better in every facet of the game," said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux. "They dominated the line of scrimmage. Their speed at receiver gave us issues and their quarterback was on point. We couldn't get a rush."
From the first play, the Spartans clicked like a well-oiled machine. Their mid-range pass ate up yardage quickly, and before three minutes passed, they were on the scoreboard.
The Panthers' gains were smaller, building some movement through the run, pass, or quarterback keep, but none carried enough momentum to push them deep into Trojan territory.
During a first-quarter Trojan drive, however, the pendulum swung the other way when the Panthers looked as though they found the answer to Skyline's run-and-gun style and capitalized on a false start that put the Trojans 14 yards behind a first down.
From their own 33-yard-line, Michael Grimmer launched a deep pass to Cameron Weir up the right sideline, who outran the defense on the reception and into the endzone for their second touchdown with five minutes left in the quarter. This wouldn't be an uncommon occurrence. And when he wasn't taking a pass from Grimmer, he had a habit of returning kickoffs or punts back to the endzone.
Shortly after, the Trojans recovered a Wenatchee fumble on the Panthers 26-yard-line. It wasn't long before they led 21-0.
Wenatchee gained some movement on the ground through Jack Fluegge, but he didn't really find his stride until the second half, where his carries could take up most of 10 yards in one gulp.
The Trojans kept the offense rolling on the ground with frequent handoffs to Joshua Menold, and when not to him, they went back to the air. Their offense, defense, and special teams all executed at a high level, and Wenatchee had few answers.
The Panthers would show signs of their potential while holding the Spartans for drug-out drives in the red zone and when team captain Connor Christensen and Gabe Patterson both sacked the Trojans' light-footed quarterback for 6- and 9-yard losses, respectively.
"We made some adjustments at half," Scott Devereaux said. "We had to blitz. Anything we were doing they ran the ball well or had time to pass. In the second half, we blitzed different plays at them — three out of four times — and we got a couple of stops."
But after the Trojans' fourth touchdown in the second quarter, Wenatchee found some success with the screen pass when Panther quarterback Jacob Devereaux linked up with Finn Mathison or Fluegge.
Wenatchee went into halftime with a 28-point deficit, and through most of the third quarter, the Trojans only added to it, finishing the quarter with two more touchdowns.
The last came with five minutes left, but instead of conceding, the Panthers continued to charge with runs from Mathison and Fluegge and passes to Ryan Branam. It brought them deep into Trojan territory, and only minutes into the final quarter, Devereaux threw a back-shoulder fade to Mason Galvin, who was brought down 2 yards from the endzone. Fluegge punched through the final two to score Wenatchee's only touchdown.
"We had a little more success later in the game," Scott Devereaux said. "We adjusted to the game's speed. Physically they were more dominant — bigger, faster, stronger. We'll get better from Week 1 to Week 2 and from Week 2 to Week 3."
The Panthers closed out the fourth quarter with a shutout as more and more of Skyline's reserves replaced their starting roster.
"We have some key guys out on special teams due to missed practices," Scott Devereaux said. "It'll be nice to get them back."
Wenatchee hosts Mount Baker next Friday at 4 p.m.
Eastmont football tops Mead
SPOKANE — The Eastmont High School football team made the trip to Spokane to face the Mead High School Panthers in the season opener Friday night at Union Stadium. The Wildcats hosted the matchup last year and lost by a measly point, 14-13.
The Wildcats went on to have a 5-4 record that thrived on the habit of following most losses with at least two wins. It was good enough to put them in the playoffs, where they hosted and lost a close Big Nine-Mid-Columbia crossover game against the Richland Bombers.
If their season-opening results are any indication of how the Wildcat season will go, Eastmont's 28-19 win over Mead Friday night is a good omen.
"It was a nice win," said Eastmont head coach Mike Don. "It wasn't pretty but it counts."
Don saw a lot of mistakes out on the field that often happen early in the season — maybe a little too antsy and excited for their own good — but nothing out of the ordinary.
The Wildcat defense had a strong performance until the final quarter, when cracks in their consistency started to show and gave Mead more opportunities. Eastmont's offense really started finding its pace with the rushing attack in the second half after Peyton Guest's long touchdown run in the first half.
Gunnar Peterson led with 155 total yards rushing, and Tyson Mora pulled down an interception.
Eastmont plays at Timberline High School (Lacey) next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Late goal drops Eastmont soccer's season opener to Selah
SELAH — The Eastmont High School girls' soccer team went 11-6 last season after they beat the Sultan Turks in their season opener 2-0. One year later, the Wildcats fought through early-season clunkiness and had to settle for a 2-1 loss late Friday night.
Sultan struck first with an early set-play off of a free kick.
"We turned our back and they took a good shot off the crossbar that went into the goal," said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado.
Eventually, the Wildcats found their equalizer when Kylee Maytrychit carried the ball to her left, opened up, and fired a 25-yarder with great placement and pace just right of the keeper.
After the early offensive buzz, there was a lot of back-and-forth that didn't amount to many threats on goal. Neither side could find much rhythm; any attempts to build up and connect were broken up for a change of possession that would only start the cycle over.
It kept the game very close.
"It wasn't super clean," Hurtado said. "There's a lot of things for us to learn."
With only five minutes left, Sultan came out on the better end of a deflection near the Eastmont goal. The ball landed near a Turk forward who took on the Eastmont keeper and slotted in the game-winner.
Eastmont has a lot of new girls on the varsity squad, and with this only being their first game of the season, Hurtado is still trying out new formations and rotating players through different positions in order to find the most potent combination.
"We're looking forward to the next match," Hurtado said. "This was the first time we put on uniforms and Selah is a good 2A program — it wasn't an easy game but I think we hurt ourselves."
Eastmont plays Cashmere at the Apple Bowl on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Cashmere football dominates at Newport
NEWPORT — The Cashmere High School football team set a blistering pace for the new season after they executed on both sides of the ball Friday night and beat the Newport Grizzlies 56-13.
You don't always know the team you have until you step out on the field. After training camp and summer practices, Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer finally knew what kind of team he had.
"We were excited to see our product," Bremer said. "We played lights out and forced Newport into tough situations."
The Bulldogs put a stop to the Grizzlies' rushing attack and accumulated eye-watering yardage — 576 total yards of offense.
"Offensively, we executed at a high level," Bremer said. "The kids had great energy."
That's not always easy to do after a five-hour bus ride.
They were led by sophomore quarterback Rylan Hatmaker, who threw 9-for-10 for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
Trae Smith finished with 100 yards of total offense — 63 receiving with two touchdowns and 38 yards rushing with one touchdown. Ajay Lawson led rushing with 81 yards and a touchdown.
"A complete performance makes the bus trip a lot more fun," Bremer said.
Cashmere hosts Deer Park next Friday at 7 p.m.
Manson football beats Cle Elum-Roslyn
MANSON — The Manson High School football season started with a bang at home on Friday night when the Trojans hosted the Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors and won 35-6.
They performed in front of a large crowd and got on the board early after a run from Angel Lopez. Lopez was an asset on both sides of the ball. He led the team in tackles and finished with 71 yards rushing.
They nearly doubled the lead after quarterback Vince Strecker launched a 50-yard touchdown pass to Johan Cruz. Manson led at halftime 21-0 after Cal Beazley — who led the Trojans with 81 rushing yards — slipped a two-yard run through the line.
Strecker threw two more touchdowns after he found Chris Vazquez in the endzone and Zahyr Sanchez for a 34-yarder. Strecker threw 5-for-10 for 94 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished with 28 rushing yards.
Manson plays at Kittitas next Friday at 7 p.m.
This story is will be updated as more results come in.