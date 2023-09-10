230901-sportslocal-whsgallery 14.JPG (copy)
Wenatchee High School hosted Mount Baker on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Apple Bowl. Wenatchee won 29-14. Ben Cook is seen here reaching for a pass during the Panthers' home opener last week against Skyline.

WENATCHEE — One week ago, the Wenatchee High School football team opened their season with a difficult loss to the talented Skyline Trojans at home. Friday night, in their second consecutive game at the Apple Bowl, the Panthers hosted the Mount Baker Mountaineers, hoping this year’s result would differ from last year’s 42-14 loss.

The Panthers (1-1) pulled through with a 29-14 victory — more than doubling the Mountaineers (0-2) offensive output.



