WENATCHEE — One week ago, the Wenatchee High School football team opened their season with a difficult loss to the talented Skyline Trojans at home. Friday night, in their second consecutive game at the Apple Bowl, the Panthers hosted the Mount Baker Mountaineers, hoping this year’s result would differ from last year’s 42-14 loss.
The Panthers (1-1) pulled through with a 29-14 victory — more than doubling the Mountaineers (0-2) offensive output.
“Our defense played really well against their running game,” said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux. “They're a heavy running team and we held them to 79 yards.”
The Mountaineers were also off of a recent loss — theirs was a 35-12 loss to 2A Sehome from Bellingham. Mount Baker is a 1A school in the Northwest Conference that went on to have a 9-5 record last year only to lose in the state championship by two touchdowns to Royal.
The Panthers got their offense going from multiple outlets. Jacob Devereaux threw 9-for-13 for 173 yards, hooking up with Wenatchee’s game-leading receiver, Ben Cook, who pulled in four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Their rushing game moved through Jack Fluegge for 148 yards and a touchdown.
“We matched up a little better with Mount Baker — sizewise,” Scott Devereaux said. “We got them off their gameplan and moved the ball. We ran the ball pretty well against a loaded box — it was nice to get the running game going.”
Wenatchee’s defense as a whole, especially at the front, showed a marked improvement in a week.
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at the Apple Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.
Cashmere football dogs physical Deer Park
CASHMERE — Fresh off of a dominant win over Newport last week, the Cashmere High School football team hosted the Deer Park Stags — a team that went 4-6 last season in the 1A Northeast Athletic Conference and recently beat East Valley (Yakima) by a wide margin. Cashmere was looking to kick-start a winning streak.
The Bulldogs (2-0) earned it with another dominant 35-15 performance that only improved in the second half.
“It was a good game,” said Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer. “Deer Park came out physical — it was a good physical test.”
At first glance, it might have been difficult to know which direction the game was going. Cashmere’s one defensive slip-up occurred on only the second drive but it resulted in a 68-yard rushing touchdown.
“It was a little deflating but our guys responded,” Bremer said. “They hunkered down.”
The Bulldog defense didn’t just respond by locking down the Stags’ (1-1) run, it essentially ground to a halt. Those 68 yards would make up the bulk of Deer Park’s rushing offense, only adding 10 more yards by the end of the game.
“We got them out of their running game,” Bremer said. “It was good for us.”
The Stags moved the ball somewhat through the air and were able to add one more touchdown before halftime but by that point, Cashmere already had three.
The Bulldogs' defense completely shut out the Stags in the second half while their blistering offense added two more touchdowns before time ran out.
Cashmere has almost too many offensive options. Their quarterback, Rylan Hatmaker, had another impressive performance. He threw 13-for-16 for 201 yards and four touchdowns without a single interception.
Hatmaker connected with seven different teammates and four different receivers who caught passes for touchdowns.
They weren’t only effective in the air, Ajay Lawson took 20 carries for 98 yards rushing.
“We are at our best when we can spread it around,” Bremer said.
Cashmere hosts College Place on Friday at 6 p.m.
Chelan football edges Meridian by single point
CHELAN — The Chelan High School football team had just completed a dominant performance over the Brewster Bears last week — earning Cherry Cup bragging rights — before turning their attention to Friday night’s home opener.
The Goats looked to continue a winning trend against the Meridian Trojans — another 1A school from the Northwest Athletic Conference that finished last season with a 4-3 record.
It was a back-and-forth battle where the lead changed hands on multiple occasions as both defenses tested the other — but the Goats pulled out a 21-20 win with just a few minutes left in the game.
“It was an overall team victory,” said Chelan head coach Derek Todd. “It was a battle throughout.”
Chelan was down 20-14 with the ball and about five minutes on the clock when quarterback, Isaac Wilson, orchestrated a bootleg and threw an 18-yard pass to Landon Johnson who ran the remaining 12 yards into the endzone. The PAT was good. Wilson also finished with nine yards rushing on three carries and threw 11-for-17 for 90 yards. Johnson had 30 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving.
The one-point lead was enough to win and only a few minutes later, when they had the chance to extend the margin, they instead made a more sportsmanlike choice out of respect for their opponent and slid short of the endzone, letting the clock run out.
That wasn’t Chelan’s first lead of the game. They led at halftime 14-12 but the Trojans battled back to usurp the lead in the second half.
“It was a four-quarter game,” Todd said. “Meridian played their hearts out.”
Aside from the game-tying touchdown reception, Johnson added another off a 7-yard rush and Lance Gogal added one more with a 48-yard run, who could have had more if not for two plays that were called back. He finished with 129 rushing yards on 23 carries.
On defense, Ryan Rainville had three solo tackles with one interception while Gogal, Dominick Solorza, and Johnson each added four solo tackles. Emanuel Cazarez earned a sack and a fumble recovery and Angel Saucedo finished with another sack and two solo tackles.
Chelan plays at Cle Elum-Roslyn on Friday at 7 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield football shellacs Selkirk
WELLPINIT — With a tough loss to Odessa at home less than a week ago, the Waterville-Mansfield football team hoped a trip to Wellpinit Junior-Senior High School would yield the same 56-0 result they earned last year against the Selkirk Rangers.
They nearly did. After four quarters, the Shockers left the gridiron with a 53-14 margin of victory.
Waterville-Mansfield plays at Wilbur-Creston High School next Friday at 7 p.m.
Cascade football topped by Tonasket
TONASKET — A difficult loss to Naches Valley last week began the Cascade High School football team’s season but Friday night, after making the trip to Tonasket to take on the Tigers, the Kodiaks sought to readjust their tactics and earn their first win.
The Tigers (1-1) finished last year’s season in the Central Washington B League as a 2B school with a 1-9 record where one of those losses was a 42-8 hammering by Cascade 0-2).
Friday night went differently. The Tigers won a competitive contest 28-14.
Cascade hosts Brewster on Friday at 7 p.m. Tonasket plays at Quincy on Friday at 7 p.m.
Quincy football irked by Ephrata
EPHRATA — The Quincy High School football team isn’t looking to ease their way into the season. After a tough loss to 2A East Valley (Yakima) last week, the 1A Jackrabbits traveled to Ephrata Friday night to take on the 2A Tigers.
The Jacks lost in a shutout to the Tigers last year who went on to finish the season with a 6-4 record within the Central Washington Athletic Conference and made the first round of the state tournament.
So far, in their only other game this season, the Tigers suffered a substantial loss to 4A Moses Lake by a larger margin than the previous season.
Both squads were still looking for their first win of the new season and Ephrata found it but not after the Jacks put a couple of touchdowns on the scoreboard. Ephrata won 35-12.
Quincy hosts Tonasket on Friday at 7 p.m. Ephrata plays at Othello on Friday at 7 p.m.
Manson football cracks Kittitas
KITTITAS — With a dominant performance over the Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors already under their belts, the Manson High School football team was looking to create a habit when they traveled to Kittitas to battle the Coyotes.
The Trojans knew it would be a tall order after receiving a tough loss to the Coyotes at home last year. Kittitas went on to have a 7-4 record within the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference.
Aside from a scrimmage, this was the Coyotes' season opener and were dealt something unfamiliar — a 38-27 loss to the Trojans.
Trojan quarterback, Vince Strecker threw for three touchdowns while Angel Lopez and Cal Beazley add more through their rushing game.
Manson will play Asotin at the Whitworth University Pinebowl on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Entiat football falls to Almira-Coulee-Hartline
ENTIAT — The Entiat High School football team was ready for more than a scrimmage when they hosted the Almira-Coulee-Hartline (ACH) Warriors on Friday night.
The Tigers knew the Warriors would be tough and already had a substantial win over Oroville on their record. Last year, the Warriors went 7-4 and made it to the first round of the 1B state tournament.
Entiat had a similar 6-4 record last year but suffered a close four-point loss to the Warriors and was looking to return the favor but judging after two games, the Warriors were already in peak form after topping the Tigers 50-21.
Entiat hosts Oroville on Friday at 7 p.m. ACH hosts Liberty Bell next Saturday at 5 p.m.
Manson volleyball wins SunDome tournament in straight sets
YAKIMA — The Manson High School volleyball team continued their immaculate winning streak after they took the SunDome Tournament this Friday in Yakima.
The 2B Trojans competed against other 2B, 1B, and 1A programs. Since their season began with a three-set sweep of Cashmere on Tuesday, Manson has yet to drop a set to an opponent.
Manson hosts Chelan on Monday at 6:30 p.m.