Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo returns an interception during the Broncos’ spring game in April. Boise State will debut several new game day features during the home opener against UT-Martin on Saturday.
BOISE — Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey’s mantra is “six home games, six sellouts,” and his department has turned to fans to help make that a reality.
Boise State debuted its fan experience committee this year, calling it Experience Blue. It consists of 18 fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets to football games in Albertsons Stadium, and it has been tasked with finding ways to improve the experience on game day.
“This is a people business, and the fans are our No. 1 priority,” Dickey said. “They are the foundation of this great institution, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
Boise State sent out an open invitation for the committee in December 2021 and received more than 200 applications, according to Cody Gougler, senior associate athletic director. Preference was given to those with season tickets, and organizers also chose fans whose seats are in different sections of the stadium, Gougler said.
The committee met monthly between April and August. The meetings focused on three primary areas: pregame outside the stadium, pregame during warmups and the atmosphere in the stadium during the game.
As a result of those meetings, more food trucks will be available on the east side of the stadium before the gates open for the Broncos’ home opener against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
Fans will participate in the raising of the Blue Chaos flag before every home game, and several new elements designed to keep fans engaged during the game will debut as well.
Boise State plans to keep people engaged using more video prompts, Gougler said. Whether it’s video of a player asking the crowd to get loud on a big third down or starting the Boise State chant, crucial parts of the game will feel bigger this year, he said.
Here is a look at some of the changes Boise State fans can expect on Saturday.
Boise State will debut its upgraded video board in the north end zone. It is 77 feet wide by 37 feet tall, which is about 18 feet wider than the old board. The total viewing area is 2,850 square feet, which is a 25 percent bigger. The video board was updated thanks to a $1.8 million donation from Agri Beef.
Blue Chaos Flag: Between the coin toss and the opening kick, a prominent alum or community member will make their way to a flag pole in the northwest corner of the field. Once a decibel meter on the video board reaches a certain level, they will raise the flag in a tradition similar to the Seattle Seahawks’ 12th Man ritual.
Bronco Light Show: Fans who have downloaded the Bronco Sports App can take part in the game. Select the light show option in the app and the flashlight on the phone will pulse to the beat of whatever song is playing in the stadium. Boise State partnered with a company called Cue Audio for this project, Gougler said.
Locals Corner: A new grab-and-go market will be available on the northwest concourse. It will include several food options and beer from local breweries, including Lost Grove, Meriwether Cider Co., Payette Brewing, Sockeye Brewing and Woodland Empire.
Prior to the Bronco Walk, which happens two hours before kickoff, fireworks will go off over the stadium as a signal for fans to congregate at the Hall of Fame plaza to welcome the team into the stadium.
All the concession stands in the stadium will have new signage designed to make it easier to navigate the concourse, Gougler said. There will also be a new option, Blue 32 BBQ, which is a nod to the year Boise State opened as a junior college.
Fans can order food and drinks directly through the Bronco Sports App.
Bronco Alley on the east side of the stadium will include a revolving list of local food trucks. This week’s lineup: Fly, Mad Mac and Rusty Dog.
The Ford Fan Zone will include more food truck and concession options, and more stations set up for alcohol sales. There will also be a family-friendly zone, featuring inflatables, and the Bronco Kids Club booth will be located on DeChevrieux Field.
There will be a public concert, beginning three hours before kickoff.
