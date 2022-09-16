SPORTS-FROM-LIGHT-SHOWS-CONCERTS-BOISE-1-ID.jpg
Buy Now

Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo returns an interception during the Broncos’ spring game in April. Boise State will debut several new game day features during the home opener against UT-Martin on Saturday.

 Sarah A. Miller

BOISE — Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey’s mantra is “six home games, six sellouts,” and his department has turned to fans to help make that a reality.

Boise State debuted its fan experience committee this year, calling it Experience Blue. It consists of 18 fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets to football games in Albertsons Stadium, and it has been tasked with finding ways to improve the experience on game day.