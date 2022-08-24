Purchase Access

The hope of the ball getting over the wall was faint off Cal Raleigh’s bat. But if it hit the wall, it would at least tie the game and allow the Mariners another chance at the expected victory they were in the process of frittering away.

Instead, his deep line drive was caught by Victor Robles at the warning track. The hopeful look on Raleigh’s face as he rounded first turned into pure disappointment. He spiked his helmet in frustration – a rare display of negative emotion.