SEATTLE — Weber State was closing in and cut Washington's double-digit lead to three points midway in the second quarter when PJ Fuller II responded with an emphatic answer.

Fuller led a full-speed 1-on-3 fast break before running into a two-man barricade at midcourt.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?