World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Reece Gallaher looks to the bench and celebrates with Cade Schindele at the end of the game after scoring a deep three pointer against Sunnyside High to end the game Friday night at Eastmont High School. Gallaher broke the single season three point record. The Wildcats advance in districts to play West Valley Saturday night in Yakima.
EAST WENATCHEE — Wildcat boys basketball hosted another potentially season-ending game Friday night. This district game pitted Eastmont against Sunnyside where a win still provided a path to State, and a loss ended it.
Two meetings had already occurred between these teams. Earlier this season, Sunnyside won the first meeting by 12, but their second, late last month, was an Eastmont win by eight points.
“The first time we played them, they destroyed us,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “Then we went to their place, played a zone, and won.”
A win each and a league record only differentiated by one more win in Eastmont’s favor made this a relatively even matchup. The Wildcats, however, had won five of their last six games, while the Grizzlies had only won three.
The Wildcats met the moment, and had one of their better games, ending Sunnyside’s season 68-48.
“I asked them to do just a few things,” Juarez said. “Rebound, and make sure we didn’t have two defenders on one guy. And always make sure we know where Maldonado is.”
Eastmont’s zone went to work early. It took away drives, cuts, and anything in the post. Sunnyside was forced to shoot, but nothing fell, and Eastmont rebounded consistently.
But the Wildcats had trouble converting in transition. It meant no one scored for the first three minutes. Once that seal was broken Eastmont poured in the buckets.
Reece Gallaher had been chasing Eastmont’s single-season 3-point record. Friday night, he only needed four to break it. By the end of the first quarter, he was halfway. The Wildcats led 16-3.
The Grizzlies ramped up the physicality in the second half. But an early 3-pointer, and two block sequences from Adrien Ruffins, which fed Gallaher on a break, projected the simple fact that they were unbothered. A quick 5-0 run held the momentum.
“It was really physical,” Juarez said. “I probably complained quite a bit about that, but it was physical both ways.”
Sunnyside was able to create a little offense in the post and from free throws, but Eastmont had an even more productive offensive quarter. They led at halftime 34-17.
Sunnyside built off that success in the second half. They went on a 10-3 run fueled by drives to the hoop, finding the post, and making the second pass under the basket.
After a timeout, Eastmont adjusted. They responded with an 11-2 run, gaining a 20-point lead.
The last quarter was more of the same due to the steady, consistent offense of last year’s Big 9 player of the year, Eamon Monahan.
There was still, however, a record to be had. Gallaher had gone cold until the final quarter. He hit his third 3-pointer at the five-minute mark to tie, but with 25 seconds left and defenders locked onto him like a shadow, he let fly from deep, the inevitable record breaker, and it sank through the net. It was the last bucket of the game.
The old record stood at 63 3-pointers in a single season, and Gallaher broke it by one — 64.
