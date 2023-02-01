220412-sports-kraken01 (copy)

Kraken rookie Matty Beniers, at center (10), on the ice for his first NHL practice. Only in his second season, Beniers has made the NHL All-Star game, though an injury will keep him from playing in the game.

 Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times

Injured Kraken forward Matty Beniers will miss out on his first NHL All-Star Game opportunity and won't be replaced on the roster by any teammates, the league announced Monday.

Chandler Stephenson of the Vegas Golden Knights will take his spot.



