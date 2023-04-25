YAKIMA — The Wenatchee and Davis high school boys’ soccer teams were in a 3-team shuffle, including Eastmont, vying for the top spot in the Big Nine standings late in the season.

Tuesday night, Wenatchee, (6-3, 8-4-1), who was ranked 16th in state, traveled to Davis,(6-2, 9-2), ranked 8th, and beat the Pirates for the second time this season, 3-1, to inch one step closer.

Dennis Tronson Wenatchee soccer.jpeg

Dennis Tronson

Wenatchee High School boys soccer head coach


