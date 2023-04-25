YAKIMA — The Wenatchee and Davis high school boys’ soccer teams were in a 3-team shuffle, including Eastmont, vying for the top spot in the Big Nine standings late in the season.
Tuesday night, Wenatchee, (6-3, 8-4-1), who was ranked 16th in state, traveled to Davis,(6-2, 9-2), ranked 8th, and beat the Pirates for the second time this season, 3-1, to inch one step closer.
“This was probably our most complete match of the season,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson.
All three Panther goals were handled by Anthony Garcia, a freshman forward. He netted the first goal off of a penalty kick in the 19th minute. The second goal came five minutes before halftime after Tanner Russell, the goalkeeper, threaded a deep pass to Garcia, three touches later the ball was in the goal, 2-0.
If you drew up a textbook play for Wenatchee, one that puts their full faculties and assets on display, you would find a procession of Panthers connecting 1-touch passes downfield until the ball finally rolled to Garcia, who would only need two touches to bury a 14-yarder. That’s what they did in the 43rd minute to get Garcia his hat trick and a 3-nil lead.
Davis’ only goal would come in hand-to-forehead fashion with just 30 seconds remaining on the clock. The ball, cleared oddly by the Panthers, found a misshapen patch of turf and ricocheted into the goal, sullying Wenatchee’s clean sheet.
“Russell had a nice and complete game as keeper," Tronson said despite the errant goal. “He handled some hard shots and free kicks. He played one of his better matches.”
Nearly every Panther got playing time and several created real threats on goal that either skimmed the crossbar are went just wide of the goal.
“They knew the urgency of the match,” Tronson said. “A win was key to getting a shot at the district playoffs.”
Gabriel Mata was a critical defensive force who denied every attack up the middle.
“It was one of the best matches of his career,” Tronson said. With so many of their players stepping up at the right moment, starters or substitutes, the post-season momentum may be in their favor. “That speaks to us moving forward and where we’re going. We’re in a good place right now.”
