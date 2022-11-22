It had to be Gareth Bale, didn't it.

The U.S. men's team played some terrific soccer in its first World Cup game in eight years. But Wales' perennial superstar drew and scored an 82nd-minute penalty kick to deal the U.S. a 1-1 tie in Al Rayyan, Qatar.



©2022 The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visit inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

