SPORTS-GATORS-WELCOME-EASTERN-WASHINGTON-AS-2-OS.jpg

Albert the Alligator, surfing the crowd during a 2015 game against New Mexico State in the Swamp, might not have as many supporters present on an NFL Sunday vs. an overmatched opponent, Eastern Washington University.

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO — Coming off a 2-2 September featuring three ranked opponents, Florida gets a breather and opportunity for a feel-good win when 30-point underdog Eastern Washington University visits the Swamp.

Hurricane Ian’s impact moved the game to Sunday. The extra day allowed the Eagles’ traveling party to safely reach the area, collect their $750,000 payday and offer coach Billy Napier’s team a chance to work out some kinks before six SEC games in seven weeks.



