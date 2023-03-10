BREWSTER — The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) has recently announced their 2023 Washington Mr. Basketball, Players of the Year, and Wayne Gillman Coaches of the Year for each high school classification.

One of them was a Brewster Bear — Kelson Gebbers — the sole recipient of the 2B Player of the Year award. Throughout the regular season, Gebbers averaged a double-double of 28 points per game and 12 rebounds.



What's NABUR?