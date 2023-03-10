BREWSTER — The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) has recently announced their 2023 Washington Mr. Basketball, Players of the Year, and Wayne Gillman Coaches of the Year for each high school classification.
One of them was a Brewster Bear — Kelson Gebbers — the sole recipient of the 2B Player of the Year award. Throughout the regular season, Gebbers averaged a double-double of 28 points per game and 12 rebounds.
He was a well-rounded player for Brewster. While a 6-foot-5-inch player normally is sequestered to the low post, especially within a small classification, he could score from anywhere and had an affinity for shooting.
“He can play all five positions, and he needed to do that for us,” Brewster Head Coach Michael Taylor said. “He’s a non-typical small-town shooting guard, and he did a good job.”
Gebbers is a multi-sport athlete, but basketball has always been his focus. Taylor, Gebbers’ cousin, has coached him from middle school through high school.
Taylor has watched him develop a skill set that will serve him well at the University of Portland next year.
“He has a nice shooting style with a high release,” Taylor said. “He’ll probably be a wing or a shooting guard.”
To make it that far requires a certain mindset.
“Being the main guy on the team, when everyone is looking to you for the effort level and attitude, he did a good job,” Taylor said. “He doesn’t push back against criticism and always wants to get better. He’s very coachable.”
In 2020, he and the rest of his team became State Champions, which began a three-year tradition of making the championship game. When all of his points are tallied, even with a COVID season, he should be within 1600-1800 total points.
Gebbers was one of four Seniors that led Brewster, a fifth-seed, to another championship game this year against top-seeded Davenport. They lost by only seven points.
“I wish we had three championships, but the general consensus was that we may have overachieved this year. We should feel pretty proud of getting the chance,” Taylor said.
Brewster’s long success on the basketball court is owed largely to the community.
“It’s a team effort put in by the community from a young age,” Taylor said.
As for the rest of the awards, Timberline’s Brooklyn Hicks was named Mr. Basketball. He averaged 32 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and five assists per game. He finished in the 2000-point club and is a UNLV commit with a 3.7 GPA.
The other 2023 Players of the Year were, at 1B, Sunnyside Christian’s Cole Wagenaar at 1A, Zillah’s Luke Navarre at 2A, Pullman’s Jaedyn Brown at 3A, Garfield’s Jaylin Stewart and 4A Olympia’s Parker Gerrits.
The Wayne Gillman Coaches Award was given to 1B Wellpinit’s Billy Flett, 2B Davenport’s Matt Henry, 1A Lynden Christian’s Tim Zylstra, 2A Lynden’s Brian Roper, 3A Garfield’s Brandon Roy, and 4A Curtis’ Tim Kelly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone